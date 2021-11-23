Fantasy Rankings: Week 12

Guess who has the most top-10 fantasy finishes at quarterback this season?

No, it's not Tom Brady. It's not Lamar Jackson or Dak Prescott or Josh Allen or any of the usual suspects.

That title belongs to Jalen Hurts, who has been just lighting it up at the position this year.

Outside of Week 8 — when the Eagles absolutely destroyed the Lions, 44-6, via their running backs — Hurts has scored 15+ fantasy points in every game this season. He's scored 20 or more in nine games played.

Hurts epitomizes, without a shadow of a doubt, just how much value a running quarterback possesses in fantasy. Could he be the 2021 version of 2019 Lamar Jackson?

We'll find out if Hurts can keep the good times rolling when he takes on the divisional rival New York Giants next.

Our analysts get you ready for Jalen Hurts vs. the Giants and every other Week 12 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups!

