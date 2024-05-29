Fantasy Premier League: City's 23/24 in review

The 2023/24 season was another outstanding and historic campaign for Manchester City and it didn’t disappoint on the Fantasy Premier League front either.

Pep Guardiola's side became the first men's team in English football history to win four top-flight titles in succession.

DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP

Here we take a look at the City assets who most rewarded FPL managers.

MOST POPULAR

After a record-breaking 36-goal season in 2022/23, that produced 272 FPL points, Erling Haaland (£14.2m) was given a lofty price tag of £14.0m for the 2023/24 term.

The price tag still proved worthwhile as the Norwegian hit 27 goals and eight assists for 217 points, placing him fifth in the overall standings and earning him an ownership by the season’s end of 74%.

His popularity was understandable given his propensity for explosive hauls.

Haaland’s highlight came in Gameweek 36 when he plundered four goals for 21 points. That was one of eight double-digit hauls and a point more than his previous Gameweek best against Fulham on GW4.

WATCH: WATCH: Every goal of 2023/24

TRIPLE CAPTAINS

Haaland was also the subject of the most Triple Captain chips played in the season.

In DGW25 - 1,332,615 played the chip on the City forward, who returned 10 points.

The next most Triple Captain chips were played in GW37, again on Haaland, with 458,751 benefiting from his 15-point haul.

TOP SCORER

Phil Foden (£8.5m) was comfortably our highest points scorer. The midfielder amassed a score of 230 points that was bettered only by Cole Palmer (£6.4m) across the whole game.

The England international produced eight double-digit hauls, five of them in his last 10 appearances, which garnered 98 points as the midfielder helped clinch the title with a Gameweek 38 brace and 15-poimter.

WATCH: Watch: Best of Foden's 2023/24 Premier League season

SURPRISE STAR

Josko Gvardiol (£5.2m) proved the surprise of the season, coming off a six-week absence to rack up 79 points between Gameweeks 30-38.

Having not scored in his first 32 appearances for City he suddenly produced four goals, two assists, five clean sheets and three double-digit returns in the last 10 matches of the season.

Only Palmer and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) produced more points in that time.

WATCH: Extended highlights: Fulham 0-4 City