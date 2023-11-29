Fantasy predictions for Seahawks vs Cowboys on TNF | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into the week 13 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys with a special focus on running back production. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: "Thursday Night Football," this is going to be a really fun game. We've got Seahawks, we've got Cowboys.

Our Seahawks stat, Zach Charbonnet played on 87% of the snaps last week and he handled 67% of the carries and ran a route on 66% of the dropbacks. Wasn't a great result against your 49ers, but if you need a running back-- and people need running backs-- I think Zach Charbonnet actually makes for a really good start in this one.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, it's a tougher matchup against the Niners. Again, a tougher matchup against the Cowboys, but yeah, you're getting that volume. He doesn't really jump off the page. Have you been impressed with Charbonnet the player when you've watched him?

MATT HARMON: He's fine. I think he's fine.

DALTON DEL DON: He's fine. OK, all right. But without Walker, I agree, he's a slam dunk start. You're starting him, given the volume there.

And man, how good is this Dallas team, especially at home? Dak Prescott, MVP candidate. I mean, he's just turned it around big time. And wow, this is a very legit team, top to bottom, this Cowboys.

MATT HARMON: Cowboys are now fourth in neutral situation pass rate this season. They rank fourth in dropback EPA. I think Mike McCarthy's done a great job designing, evolving, tweaking this offense just a little bit.

The offensive line's healthy. Tony Pollard's looking pretty good as a rusher. They're just not going to ask him to carry a big load, which is good for Tony Pollard. Everything is clicking for the Cowboys, man, right now. They're set up really well. I definitely think they win this game. And I think all these guys smash.

DALTON DEL DON: Tony Pollard, third in explosive run rate since Week 8. These are sticky stats, the missed tackles. And for him to suddenly change the last three weeks, it kind of makes you really do wonder if it is a physical change in his getting healthier over that, the ankle injury, there. I don't know, because he's just looked like a different back over the last month than he than he has before. Yeah, he looks faster.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, Cowboys are 9-point favorites at home. And they've been great at home of late. I just love the way the Cowboys are playing right now. Love the way Dak is playing. CeeDee's awesome. It's just a good time.

But just last thing before we close it here, just Seahawks pass game, man. We put them in the coping corner on the "People's Panic Meter" podcast. Where are you with this Seattle Seahawks passing game right now?

DALTON DEL DON: I thought Geno was going to ball out this year, adding my guy JSN. Instead, he's taken a huge, huge step back.

And he does not look encouraging moving forward to me. I think Michael Penix, Seattle is already talking about that. It's a perfect fit. I think they're going to move on from Geno. I really think this year was a big step back.