FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver wire pickups key to roster building

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (38) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. s stunning as Leonard Fournettes departure was from Jacksonville, his replacement might be equally surprising. Jacksonville expects to split the bulk of the work between second-year pro Devine Ozigbo and undrafted rookie James Robinson. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

We have done it; our drafts are over and it is now time to re-visit some of those teams we drafted back in June and July, trim the fat and add high-upside options to our fantasy football teams.

In ''high-stakes'' formats such as the FFPC (Fantasy Football Players Championship) Main Event and the NFFC (National Fantasy Football Championship) Primetime, there is a big waiver run before the start of the season and some home leagues have already opened ''first-come, first-serve'' waivers.

You may be surprised at this being an important waiver run but some of the names on my Week Zero waiver list last year were Carlos Hyde, Mecole Hardman, DJ Chark and Randall Cobb.

Especially for those of you who are committed to Zero RB-ish teams, this first waiver run has a long list of guys who are intriguing.

All players referenced in the Fantasy Football Waiver Wire column are under 50% owned in Yahoo! Fantasy Football Leagues. It is possible these players might be owned in your league.

Premium RB fantasy waiver wire pickups:

DARREL WILLIAMS (Chiefs)

If your league happened to draft earlier than usual or is maybe a 15-round draft with shorter benches, Williams is an absolute slam dunk waiver add. In fact, I would imagine that he is worth more of your FAAB (Free Agent Acquisition Budget) than whatever running back we are talking about adding next week, regardless of who it is. He is the clear No. 2 running back in Kansas City, which is valuable in and of itself, but with the possibility that the Chiefs are not going to overload Clyde Edwards-Helaire with carries in the first half of the season, Williams should actually have some standalone value. You can feel comfortable spending up to 25% of your budget on Williams.

BRYCE LOVE (Washington)

I preferred Love at his ''absolute last round'' price but think he is worth up to 15% of a waiver budget in Week Zero.

Additionally, the scenarios in which Love truly breaks out are probably huge 15-plus points fantasy points per game seasons whereas some of the other plays on this list don't really have that in their range of outcomes.

JAMES ROBINSON (Jaguars)

Over the past week, after Leonard Fournette was cut from the Jaguars, I have found myself getting more and more excited about Robinson. Ryquell Armstead is now on IR for the Jaguars, leaving the backfield to be split between Robinson, Devine Ozigbo and Chris Thompson. Ozigbo himself is a fine Week Zero add (though I expect he will cost more than Robinson) but he has limited experience catching passes.

ENO BENJAMIN (Cardinals)

Benjamin was an impressive player at Arizona State and it appears the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff agrees with this assessment. The Cardinals are keeping only three running backs on the roster (a great spot for us to invest in as ZeroRB drafters) even though it was reported that Kenyan Drake spent part of training camp in a walking boot for precautionary reasons. Benjamin probably won't have a Week 1 role, but we do expect him to get on the field for Arizona this season. In fact, former Cardinals' favorite DJ Foster didn't make the team, likely because of Eno's presence.

MALCOLM BROWN (Rams)

Malcolm Brown could be the Rams starting RB in Week 1. It's possible Brown is going to get the first chance while Cam Akers figures out the game at the NFL level.

Speculative waiver wire adds before Week 1:

The above-listed running backs are the top of the waiver bids that I am personally making in a vast majority of my (far too many) fantasy football leagues but of course, there are wide receivers and tight ends out there that need to be added.

A quick word on quarterbacks, who aren't in this space: just carry one. I promise you that it is proper game theory to take QB week by week. Every single NFL week that passes on your roster where you have QBs, you are wasting a chance to catch an RB who improves massively in value week over week.

MILES BOYKIN (Ravens)

I have been trying to harp on Miles Boykin as much as possible, but it bears repeating that he and Andy Isabella are really the highest upside WRs that are freely available on many waiver wires.

The Ravens lost a huge chunk of their offensive snaps when they traded tight end Hayden Hurst. The Ravens offense, from a volume perspective, probably has more to gain from more competitive game scripts than any other team in football.

Story continues