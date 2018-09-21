FANTASY PLAYS: Burning fantasy questions for Week 3 FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass before the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia. Wentz will be back under center for the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) on Sunday after watching his teammates win the Super Bowl without him in February and missing the first two games of this season. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)

A look at some key fantasy questions going into Week 3:

ARE THE CARDINALS REALLY THIS BAD? CAN YOU STILL START DAVID JOHNSON?

The Cardinals are 0-2. They've scored just 6 points and given up the sixth most points in football through the first two games. Their passing attack has suffered through the awful play of quarterback Sam Bradford. He's averaging just 4 yards per pass attempt and will likely be replaced by rookie Josh Rosen soon. David Johnson was a top 3 overall pick in point-per-reception scoring leagues but he's 27th in PPR scoring.

With the Cards playing from behind for virtually the entire season, Johnson has been limited to just 22 rushing attempts, 26th most in the NFL. Arizona also hasn't been taking advantage of Johnson's pass-catching skills. He was targeted just twice last week. Head coach Steve Wilks claims he'll line up out of the slot on occasion moving forward, which should help Johnson's fantasy production.

Based on your investment in his draft slot, Johnson remains a must-start for now. However, if you try trading him based 2018 production you'll be dealing him based on extremely low fantasy value. It still wouldn't hurt to put his name on your league's trading block. Someone might surprise you and offer a trade based on his preseason value.

SHOULD YOU START BUCCANEERS QB RYAN FITZPATRICK THIS WEEK?

Fitzpatrick leads all QBs in passing yards and all position players in total fantasy points. He faces a Steelers team that is having issues playing on the road, and also gave up six TDs to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes last week. Fitzpatrick has gotten the most out of his top offensive weapons, including WR DeSean Jackson and TE O.J. Howard. If your primary fantasy QB's performances have been less than stellar, Fitzpatrick provides you with an opportunity to reap the benefits of one of the hottest performers in fantasy sports.

SHOULD YOU START PATRICK MAHOMES EVERY WEEK OR TRY TRADING HIM?

Mahomes' consensus average draft position made him the 16th QB selected overall in preseason drafts. Through two games, Mahomes has scored the second-most fantasy points among all position players. Owners most likely also have a QB on their roster they originally thought would have a better chance of being more productive. If you own Mahomes and a good backup QB in leagues where you're starting one QB per week, it might make sense to try to trade one. Which one? Well, Mahomes' fantasy value may never be higher than it is right now.

WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR RB HAS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR A BIG WEEK?

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has been ruled out this week against the Bills with a hamstring injury. Latavius Murray could provide RB1 fantasy production in his place. The Bills can't stop the run and have given up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The Vikings are heavily favored this week and if they take an early big lead they may move away from their passing game as early as the middle of the third quarter. Murray could pile up some significant fantasy points to close out the game.

WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR WR HAS THE POTENTIAL FOR A BIG WEEK?

The Giants don't have a very good pass rush. They've played their first two games without their best pass rusher, Olivier Vernon, due to his high ankle sprain. Without any pressure from the Giants defensive line, mobile Texans QB Deshaun Watson will have plenty of time to connect with his open receivers; especially Will Fuller. In five career games with Watson under center Fuller has caught eight TDs, and with CB Eli Apple battling a groin injury, Fuller could have a big day.

WHAT IMPACT WILL NEW PATRIOTS WR JOSH GORDON HAVE ON THE PATRIOTS OFFENSE?

There's no denying that when he's on the field, Gordon is a super-talented WR that opposing defenses need to focus on. We wouldn't be surprised if he had a modest outing in Week 3, and at the same time it wouldn't shock us if he had a monster game, either. Patriots receivers Chris Hogan and Philip Dorsett could benefit just by having Gordon on the field, simply because defenses will have to shift their focus. However, Tom Brady probably gains the most by adding Gordon to the Patriots roster. His receivers are Gordon, Hogan, Dorsett, TE Rob Gronkowski and after Week 4, wideout Julian Edelman will be reinstated. In his last three seasons in which he's played at least 14 games, Edelman has averaged just over 98 receptions.

SHOULD I START EAGLES QB CARSON WENTZ THIS WEEK?

Wentz was having a phenomenal 2018 season before he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 13. His ability to move in the pocket contributed mightily to his 2017 success. Can he be as mobile this week or will it take a game or two for him to get in game shape? We don't know for sure. In addition, the Eagles receiving corps is hurting. Alshon Jeffery is unlikely to play and they signed Jordan Matthews as a replacement for Mike Wallace, who was placed on injured reserve. That move might do more harm than good since that could force Nelson Agholor to have to play on the outside instead of in the slot, where he enjoyed a lot of success last season. If you've been able to work without Wentz for the first two weeks of the season and have a viable backup, keep Wentz on your bench and watch how things unfold this week.

