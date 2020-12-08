Fantasy playoff advice and waiver wire targets

We made it. For most of you, the fantasy playoffs begin this week and Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get your roster ready for a title run.

The guys hand out some free advice before diving into the quarterback position. What can we expect from Jalen Hurts?

Scott and Andy take a deeper look at the running back position this week as most of the solid options are near 50% rostered in Yahoo Fantasy leagues. Is there a potential league winner out there on the wire?

Wide Receiver is an interesting position heading into the playoffs thanks to players like Keke Coutee. Can the Texans wideout continue to post Will Fuller type numbers?

