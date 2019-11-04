Fantasy pickups for Week 10, when half your roster is on bye

Ronald Jones has made a second-year leap. He deserves attention, fantasy managers. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Each week, we highlight a few recommended fantasy pickups plus a team defense available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. We're headed into a monster bye week, with six teams out of the mix. If you have roster needs, we offer a full menu of options.

Quarterbacks

Another week, another 300-plus yards for Tannehill. It wasn't a clinic at all times in Sunday's loss at Carolina, as Tannehill was picked off twice. But he managed to complete 27 of 39 attempts for 331 yards and one score -- a slick misdirection screen to Derrick Henry -- and he reminded us that there's a rushing element to his game...

Tannehill actually leads the NFL in completion percentage at the moment (71.8) and his passer-rating is a career-best 99.7. Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz all have byes in the week ahead, so a few thousands fantasy managers will be scrambling for placeholder QBs. Tannehill can definitely help. The Titans host Kansas City in Week 10, so we can expect a shootout.

FAAB bid: $6 of $100 budget

Other QBs to consider: Ryan Fitzpatrick (there's always a wide range of potential outcomes for Fitz, but he's working well with Williams and Parker), Ryan Finley (here's a superflex special, because he's the guy who will be throwing to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd & Co.)

Running backs

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (40%)

Jones handled 20 touches at Seattle on Sunday, converting them into 82 scrimmage yards. He also found the end-zone on a tough between-the-tackles run that he definitely would have flubbed last season:

After averaging an embarrassing 1.9 YPC as a rookie, Jones is now picking up 4.1 yards per tote. He's simply a different player, clearly comfortable with the speed and quality of the NFL. Jones was tentative and overmatched last season; he's been decisive and hyper-competitive in 2019. Not surprisingly, his head coach is ready to give him all the work he can handle. If Jones is available in your league, stop reading and place your bid.

FAAB bid: $36

Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (24%)

Henderson delivered three straight quality games before the Rams entered their bye week, totaling 156 scrimmage yards on 32 touches. Malcolm Brown has missed time with an ankle injury, allowing Henderson to surge. It's tough to believe the rookie won't continue to have a significant rotational role behind Todd Gurley, a back who's dealing with a chronic knee issue. Henderson was well-hyped in the summer, so everyone should already be familiar with his resume. He averaged a ridiculous 8.9 YPC over his final two collegiate seasons at Memphis, producing 2204 scrimmage yards and 25 TDs last year. His big-play ability has been well-documented and he's a better-than-capable receiver out of the backfield:

If you're looking for upside on your fantasy bench, Henderson deserves a spot.

FAAB bid: $11

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (4%)

Edwards delivered a 12-yard touchdown run in the win over New England on Sunday night (set up by Mark Ingram), so maybe this is finally the week he receives some attention from the fantasy community. There's no question that Edwards is well behind Ingram in Baltimore's backfield hierarchy, but it's not as if he's without a role. Edwards has carried the ball 21 times over his last three games, elevating himself to handcuff-with-benefits status. If Ingram were to miss time at any point in the second half of the season, Edwards would immediately rank as a must-start RB. Here's a chance to get him before you have to place a budget-busting bid.

FAAB bid: $3

Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins (8%)

Let’s be honest: If it’s come to this, your season is probably over. You’re cooked. Evidence is mounting that Ballage is simply #notgood. He’s had a notably unwatchable year, even by the standards of the 2019 Dolphins (2.0 YPC). So no, we aren’t going to give you a hard sell on Ballage. But we have to mention him here, because Mark Walton is facing a four-week suspension for violations of various policies. So, if you’re desperate and/or one of the few remaining Ballagists ... sigh. He’s a guy who is eligible to be added.

FAAB bid: $6. Ick.

Additional RBs worth adding: Derrius Guice (he returns to Washington's hellscape of an offense in Week 11, so, um ... woo), Trey Edmunds (he was dramatically out-snapped by Jaylen Samuels on Sunday, but still carried 12 times), Alexander Mattison (he and Edwards are arguably the two most essential handcuffs in our game), J.D. McKissic (Detroit's running game is a wasteland, but McKissic managed to produce 72 total yards and one spike on Sunday).

Wide receivers and tight ends

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts (20%)

Pascal caught five balls for 76 yards on six targets on Sunday afternoon, with a highlight touchdown grab included:

He also out-snapped all other Colts receivers, continuing his breakout-ish year. Pascal has topped 70 receiving yards in three of his last five games and he's up to four TD receptions on the season. With T.Y. Hilton expected to miss multiple weeks, Pascal should remain a viable fantasy option. Indy will host Miami's user-friendly defense next week.

FAAB bid: $9

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (0%)

Just in case you missed it, Gage delivered a useful PPR performance a week ago, in Atlanta's first game following the Mohamed Sanu trade. Gage caught seven passes for 58 yards on nine targets, playing 43 of 76 possible snaps. Matt Ryan should be at the controls of Atlanta's offense at New Orleans in the week ahead, and we shouldn't need to tell you the game has massive shootout potential. Gage was merely a supporting receiver during his career at LSU, but, like collegiate teammate D.J. Chark, he showcased notable athleticism during the pre-draft process. If you can use a guy who's likely to see 5-9 targets per week moving forward, make the add.

FAAB bid: $2

Various other WR/TE options: DeVante Parker and Preston Williams (we keep mentioning these two and they keep producing at a playable level for Miami), A.J. Brown (the rookie is a beneficiary of the Tannehill bump), Cole Beasley (suddenly he's a TD machine, having scored in three consecutive weeks), Parris Campbell (the second-round rookie produced 80 total yards for Indy on Sunday)

Defense

Baltimore Ravens, DEF (45%)

Many of you likely added the Ravens coming off their bye, looking ahead to their Week 10 matchup against the Bengals. As an unexpected bonus, Baltimore delivered respectable production in the Sunday night win against the Pats (two sacks, INT, fumble). Now fully operational, this team’s secondary is a scary group (Smith, Humphrey, Thomas, et al.) The Ravens have a good shot at another double-digit scoring performance next week, facing a rookie QB.

FAAB bid: $3

Other streamable D/STs: Indianapolis (because the Dolphins are coming to town, which generally means a takeaway or two).

