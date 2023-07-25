Fantasy outlook for young running backs this season | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon is joined on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast by PFF’s Kate Magdziuk to talk about their expectations for some of the rookie and young running backs in the NFL this season.

MATT HARMON: We're going to look back at minicamp hype reports and determine if those headlines this summer were minicamp mirages or the early tea leaves for what we can expect to carry over into training camp and the regular season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, more than just a running back, Kate? "The Athletic's" Colton Pouncy writes that the Lions have made it a, quote, "point of emphasis" to move Jahmyr Gibbs, quote, "all over the place in practice." Plus Lions GM Brad Holmes was on Peter Schrager's podcast, and he said Jahmyr Gibbs is a multipurpose elite weapon. Training camp tea leaf, mini camp mirage?

KATE MAGDZIUK: Tea leaves, baby.

MATT HARMON: I love it. I love it.

KATE MAGDZIUK: You've just got to see--

MATT HARMON: I think he's--

KATE MAGDZIUK: Just watch the way they banged that table when they drafted Jahmyr Gibbs, and you're going to know. It's all tea leaves from here, baby.

MATT HARMON: This is under 10-- the 10 yards and under offense in Detroit this year, and I think Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be a big part of that.

Next one, Tank Bigsby will make things a committee with Travis Etienne. Demetrius Harvey of the "Florida Times-Union" writes that Tank Bigsby will, quote, "have plenty of opportunity to quickly become the team's primary back to Travis Etienne." And there's been a lot of talk about these guys potentially splitting carries. Minicamp mirage, training camp tea leaf?

KATE MAGDZIUK: I'm still saying minicamp mirage, but it's continuing to trend closer to tea leaves the more we get closer to the season. So I'm at like a 50/50 split. What are your thoughts, Matt?

MATT HARMON: I'm with you that I'm open to-- I'm open to being kind of proven wrong. Right now, I think Etienne I have aggressively ranked and I'm really willing to draft, so I'm with you that I'm kind of 50/50 on this.

Last one here, another rookie running back. Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears is the clear backup and will have a real role in the offense that gives him more standalone value. Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said they're going to give running back Tyjae Spears, quote, "as much as he can handle." Now, is that as much as he can handle like being a part of the offense or as much as he can handle if, for whatever reason-- knock on wood, God willing this never happens-- Derrick Henry misses time?

KATE MAGDZIUK: This is Derrick Henry's show. You're not-- no. This is minicamp mirage for me. Just even like looking at the health of Tyjae Spears, that is the reason he--

MATT HARMON: Great point.

KATE MAGDZIUK: --fell in the draft. I think he literally came out and said he doesn't have an ACL. Like, how much can you reasonably give him? I don't know. I'm not a doctor, but that sounds bad. No ACL sounds just not ideal for 20-plus carries a game or anything of the sort, even if Derrick Henry were to go down with injury or whatever. But this is Derrick Henry's team, and I don't think-- until he is forced out of the game, like, I don't think that's going to be anything differently.

MATT HARMON: Tyjae Spears, he could be really great, and I still don't know that they're going to lessen Derrick Henry's workload because he is just the identity of this team, and the play action opens so much. The threat of Derrick Henry does open so much for this offense. I'm very skeptical that anything changes there as well.