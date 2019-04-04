Fantasy Nuggets Week 27

The season will wrap up on Saturday, so naturally most teams don’t have much to play for before the playoffs. As a consequence, you’ll see quite a few veterans scratched over the next few days. For example, Boston’s Brad Marchand will be a healthy scratch on Thursday and Dallas’ Jamie Benn will be scratched on Friday. Keep an eye out for those kinds of decisions, especially if you’re playing in daily leagues.

There are a few teams that still have a lot to play for though. The Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Montreal Canadiens are the main examples as those three squads are locked in a tight battle for the last two playoff spots. Carolina narrowly holds the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 95 points in 80 games. Columbus and Montreal both have 94 points in 80 contests, but the Blue Jackets control the tiebreaker (ROW) over the Canadiens.

That battle is likely to come right down to the wire, but we will know a bit more about the situation by the end of the day. Columbus has the night off while Montreal will play in Washington and Carolina will host the Devils. If Montreal in particular loses in regulation time, then that would be huge. Carolina would clinch tonight if they win and Montreal loses in regulation. On top of that, because of Columbus’ control of the tiebreaker over Montreal, if the Canadiens did lose in regulation, then the only way they’d be able to finish above Columbus would be if Montreal won its season finale and Columbus got no more than one point in its final two games.

In other words, the stakes couldn’t be much higher for the Canadiens tonight. This contest isn’t nearly as important for Washington, but it’s not pointless either. Washington has a three-point lead over the Islanders in the battle for the Metropolitan Division title with two games remaining in each team’s schedule. In other words, the Capitals haven’t secured their spot atop the Metropolitan Division yet, even if them claiming it is the most likely outcome. With that in mind, Washington does have something left to play for beyond just making life miserable for Montreal.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are another team that’s unlikely to rest players in the final days of the regular season. With 97 points in 80 contests, the Penguins will probably make the playoffs, but their spot hasn’t been secured. What’s more, the Penguins still have an outside chance of securing home ice advantage in Round 1 given that they’re only two points behind the Islanders for the second seed in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh will face Detroit on Thursday, looking to bounce back from the 4-1 loss the Red Wings dealt them on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Islanders will play in Florida tonight. Both the Red Wings and Panthers will miss the playoffs, but have been hot in the spoiler role. Detroit and Florida are going into tonight’s action on six and three-game winning streaks respectively.

The Western Conference doesn’t have the same kind of Wild Card race. The Colorado Avalanche hold the final Wild Card spot with 88 points in 80 games while their closest competitor, the Arizona Coyotes, have 84 points in 80 games. The only way the Coyotes make the playoffs now is if they win their final two games while the Avalanche lose their last two contests in regulation. That’s an awfully unlikely scenario, but it does give both teams something left to fight for. Arizona will play in Vegas on Thursday while the Avalanche will host the Winnipeg Jets.

With the Western Conference Wild Card race all-but decided, the biggest X-Factor in the Western Conference is the Central Division seeding. Winnipeg leads the division with 96 points in 80 games, but Nashville has 96 points in 80 contests as well and is only held back by the tiebreaker. St. Louis is a sliver behind them with 95 points in 80 games.

It’d be an interesting turn of events if St. Louis ended up winning the division. That certainly wasn’t the direction the season seemed to be trending in, but rookie Jordan Binnington has played a big role in changing the Blues’ fortunes in the second half. Binnington has posted a 22-5-1 record, 1.85 GAA, and .928 save percentage in 30 contests this season. As I mentioned last week when talking about preparing for playoff league drafts, I see the Blues as an underrated team going into the playoffs and now there’s an outside chance that they’ll have a much more favorable path forward by claiming the division title.

As with a lot of these races, Thursday’s action will help shed some light on the situation. The Jets are playing against Colorado of course. Meanwhile, Nashville will host Vancouver tonight while St. Louis will host Philadelphia. The Canucks and Flyers are non-playoff teams, but Vancouver is on a three-game winning streak while Philadelphia has dropped three straight as it limps to the finish line.