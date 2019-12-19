Fantasy Nuggets Week 12

There’s always a reluctance to judge rookies too harshly and for good reason. Most of the time we’re talking about teenagers competing with men and if they don’t play like a star out of the gate, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. That being said, we can’t help but put special expectations on first overall picks and thus far Jack Hughes hasn’t lived up to them.

Hughes has four goals and 13 points in 30 games this season. That puts him on pace for 34 points in 79 contests, assuming he doesn’t miss any more games. That’s obviously not the start the Devils were hoping for when they drafted him, but he’s far from the first overall pick to get off to a slow start, right? Well, yes, but getting off to this slow of a start is actually pretty rare for a first overall pick.

Ignoring defensemen that went first overall – they are a different category entirely after all – the last first overall pick to finish with 34 or fewer points in their rookie campaign was Nail Yakupov, who had 31 points in 48 contests. However, Yakupov was playing in the lockout shortened 2013 campaign, so he’s not really a good comparison. If we move passed Yakupov, then the next player to finish with as few points or less than Hughes’ current projection would be Patrik Stefan, who had 25 points in 72 games back in 1999-00.

Obviously Stefan and Yakupov aren’t the kind of players a first overall pick wants to be mentioned alongside. Certainly it’s not the company Hughes was anticipated to be alongside, but then if first overall picks are anticipated to be a dud then they wouldn’t have been taken with the top pick in the first place. But I’m getting ahead of myself right? First off, even if Hughes ends up finishing with the least points for a #1 pick rookie forward since Stefan (ignoring Yakupov’s lockout shortened total), that doesn’t mean that Hughes is doomed to have the same career path as Stefan. Secondly, Hughes still has more than half a season left to pick up the pace.

That second point is key because while it’s rare for a top pick to have a bad rookie campaign, it’s a little more common for them to get off to a slow start. In fact, Steven Stamkos had just three goals and 12 points in his first 30 games – one point fewer than Hughes over the same span. Stamkos’ struggles continued through Jan. 8th with him recording four goals and 14 points in 40 games before he started to get comfortable, scoring 19 goals and 32 points in his final 39 contests. He carried that momentum into his 51-goal and 95-point sophomore campaign and obviously he’s gone on to have an amazing career.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hughes similarly heats up in the second half of his first campaign. He’s worth keeping a close eye on with that in mind, though I wouldn’t recommend having him on your fantasy team right now if you’re in a single season league. I’d say the same about Kaapo Kakko, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft. Plenty of potential and he could heat up in the second half of the campaign, but he’s been just as underwhelming as Hughes thus far and isn’t a great player to own in a single season league at this time.

Moving on from that, let’s talk about the biggest NHL news story of the last week, which is the Taylor Hall trade. I brought up the possibility of Hall being traded last week, but that was when him being moved was just theoretical based on how the Devils’ season had been going and the lack of news on his contract situation. The day after that article came out, Hall was a late scratch for a game against the Colorado Avalanche as Hall being moved went from a theory to a near inevitability.

Ultimately it was the Arizona Coyotes who won the sweepstakes, giving up Nick Merkley, Nate Schnarr, Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first round pick, and a conditional 2021 pick in exchange for Hall and Blake Speers. There’s a lot to unpack there, so let’s start with the picks.

The condition on that 2020 first round pick is just that it’s top-three protected. In other words, if the Coyotes fall apart this season, miss the playoffs entirely, then win the draft lottery, the Devils won’t get that selection. Instead, New Jersey would receive the Devils’ 2021 first overall pick instead. It’s unlikely that condition will be needed, but there’s still plenty of time left in the season and Arizona’s postseason position isn’t secure, so you can understand why Coyotes GM John Chayka felt it was necessary to guard against the worst case scenario. As for the second pick the Devils will receive, what that ends up being depends on two factors: If Hall re-signs with Arizona and if the Coyotes win at least one 2020 playoff series. If the Coyotes win the playoff series and Hall re-signs, then the Devils will get a second first-round pick out of the trade, if Hall re-signs OR the Coyotes win the playoff series, but both don’t happen, then the Devils will get a 2021 second-round pick instead. If neither condition is met, then the Devils will get a 2021 third-round pick.

So in other words, even in a worst case scenario, the Devils are getting a first and third out of this trade, but what about the players their getting? Merkley was taken with the 30th overall pick in 2015. The 22-year-old forward has only appeared in a single career NHL game. He has three goals and 16 points in 26 AHL contests this season. Injuries have been the biggest roadblock for him so if he can stay healthy, he might eventually be a top-six forward for the Devils. Schnarr was selected with the 75th overall pick in 2017. He has a goal and nine points in 22 AHL contests this season. He did have 102 points in 65 OHL contests in 2018-19, but he’s probably more likely to be a third liner in the NHL than a top-six guy. Finally, the Devils received Bahl, who was taken with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 draft. The blueliner has five goals and 20 points in 28 OHL games this season. There’s a lot to like here given his potential to bring a great mix of skill and grit to the table at the NHL level. He’s a towering defender at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds.

So it’s fair to say that while the Devils didn’t receive any sure-things in exchange for Hall, they certainly acquired a lot of interesting pieces and in a few years, we could look back on that return for Hall as huge. The Devils did include one player in addition to Hall in the trade. However, Speers has just an assist in 10 AHL games this season and he doesn’t really alter the dynamic of this trade at all. Best case scenario, he benefits from the change of scenery and maybe becomes a depth player with Arizona, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he doesn’t end up playing for the Coyotes.

For Arizona, obviously this trade is all about bringing in Hall and hopefully not only making the playoffs, but having a deep run. That's not an unreasonable expectation for them. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper and the Coyotes' defense have combined to be one of the hardest teams in the league to score upon. Their real weakness has been with the puck. The hope was that acquiring Phil Kessel over the summer would address that issue, but thus far he's had an underwhelming season. Adding Hall further addresses the Coyotes' offensive needs and he might even help to spark Kessel. Certainly being able to play with someone of Hall's caliber should make life easier for Kessel.

So while the price for acquiring Hall was high, Hall does seem like a good fit for Arizona. Of course, the big X-Factor is if they can re-sign him. That was a lot to give up for a rental and there's no guarantee that Hall will ultimately decide that he wants to stay with the Coyotes beyond this campaign. Maybe a strong playoff run would convince him though.