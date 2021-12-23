Fantasy Nuggets Week 11

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

It’s fair to say this last week has been a rough one for hockey. A COVID-19 outbreak spread throughout the league, leading to dozens of games being postponed and the league starting its Christmas break early. In the end, the NHL also announced that it would withdraw from the Olympics and use the time that had been put away for that tournament to schedule makeup games for the ones postponed. In doing so, the league is still on track to complete a full 82-game season – provided of course that we don’t have anymore series of mass postponements like we did recently.

Let’s assume for the moment though that things are going to work out one way or another. I know that feels overly optimistic in the face of what we’ve seen over the last couple years, but it’s the holiday season so it seems like as good a time as any to adopt that kind of mindset. So, assuming that things will work out and sticking with the theme of positivity, let’s highlight two teams that have been pleasant surprises a third of the way through the season.

One team that fits the bill would have to be the Minnesota Wild. They had all the makings of an okay squad going into the season, but after nearly a decade of mediocrity, being okay wasn’t anything to be happy about in Minnesota anymore. The franchise was well beyond the point of being able to find silver linings in moral victories. Perhaps this year’s team will be able to move beyond the middle of the pack.

The Wild have certainly gotten the start they were hoping for with a 19-9-2 record. After winning the Calder Trophy last season, Kirill Kaprizov is doing even better in his sophomore campaign and he’s got a great supporting cast, featuring Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kevin Fiala. The Wild aren’t a team that you’d look at the roster of and assume they’d be standouts offensively, but they are second in the league in goals per game behind just Colorado. It’s the depth that’s the Wild’s secret. They have seven players with at least 20 points, compared to five players on Toronto, four players on each of Edmonton and Florida, and three on Tampa Bay. All of those four teams have more star power than Minnesota, but thus far they haven’t enjoyed the same level of well-rounded attack as the Wild.

Minnesota does have some parts of its game that are holding it back. As good as the Wild are offensively, their power play ranks 21st in the league with a 17.5% success rate, Cam Talbot has been okay, but not great in goal with a 2.83 GAA and .914 save percentage in 23 starts and Kaapo Kahkonen hasn’t played like a desirable alternative, and the Wild have been leaning heavily on a home ice advantage with a 10-2-1 record in Minnesota compared to a 9-7-1 record on the road. And on top of all that, the biggest question mark for the Wild isn’t their regular season play, its their postseason execution. After all, Minnesota has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine years but hasn’t gotten past the second round over that span and the last time they even won a single playoff series was back in 2015. Still, there’s plenty to like about how they’ve done thus far.

The Detroit Red Wings are another team on the pleasant surprise list. The Red Wings were a historically bad 17-49-5 in 2019-20 and finished near the bottom of the league again in 2020-21 with a 19-27-10 record. Going into the holiday break though, the Red Wings are in a playoffs spot with their 15-13-3 start.

Things finally seem to be coming together for the rebuilding Red Wings. After a rough 2020-21 campaign, Dylan Larkin is playing some of the best hockey of his young career with 15 goals and 29 points through 27 contests, Tyler Bertuzzi not only has bounced back after missing most of the 2020-21 campaign, he’s on target to set new career-highs with 12 goals and 21 points in 23 contests, and the Red Wings have two of the league’s top rookies in forward Lucas Raymond (28 points in 31 games) and defenseman Moritz Seider (21 points in 31 games). With all four of them clicking, Detroit is scoring an average of 2.81 goals per game, up from just 2.23 last season.

In goal, Alex Nedeljkovic, who the Red Wings acquired from Carolina over the summer, has largely worked out. He hasn’t replicated his amazing 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage in 23 starts in his breakout season with Carolina, but he’s been a solid presence in Detroit with a 9-7-3 record, 2.78 GAA, and .916 save percentage. His play is especially important given that Thomas Greiss has been unreliable. Greiss has a 3.52 GAA and .893 save percentage in 14 games and while there are some amazing performances hidden behind those ugly numbers, it’s fair to believe that the Red Wings wouldn’t be in nearly as good a position without Nedeljkovic.

Detroit still has a lot of growing to do, but even just making the playoffs would be a nice step up for the franchise. The last time they reached the postseason was back in 2015-16. At the time, it was the Red Wings’ 25th straight postseason berth, but it was clear that Detroit was on its way out. Henrik Zetterberg, Pavel Datsyuk, and Niklas Kronwall were all in the twilight of their careers and while Larkin had a solid rookie campaign, overall Detroit’s farm system was lacking. The Red Wings were a shell of their former selves, but after years of rebuilding, a new generation is starting to take flight.