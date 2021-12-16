Fantasy Nuggets Week 10

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

Honestly, I don’t want to talk about COVID-19, but how can I not? To write about anything else at this time would be to ignore the defining story of the NHL right now. As I write this, only the Maple Leafs-Flames game has been postponed tonight – and really, how could they not with nearly the entire Flames team now in the COVID protocol – but even if every other scheduled game tonight proceeds as planned, the pandemic will loom over them.

Take the Hurricanes-Red Wings game for example. Detroit won’t have Robby Fabbri or Michael Rasmussen because they’re both in the protocol, but that pales in comparison to the Hurricanes’ situation. Carolina is expected to dress just 16 skaters – 10 forwards and six defensemen – tonight because the pandemic coupled with cap restrictions has left them currently unable to ice a full team. To be fair, after playing one game shorthanded, they will be allowed to make emergency recalls, so they’ll be back to 18 skaters for Hurricanes’ game against the Kings. Still, Carolina will be at a significant disadvantage with noteworthy players, including Andrei Svechnikov in the protocol.

Or look at the Boston Bruins. They have six players in the COVID-19 protocol now too including goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand. It remains to be seen if the Bruins’ game on Thursday proceeds as planned. They’re scheduled to play against the Islanders, who had to play a lot of games earlier this season with a lot of AHL replacements because of a COVID outbreak in their team and now has Mathew Barzal in the protocol.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @RyanDadoun on Twitter.

The Predators’ situation is particularly bizarre. They have seven players in the COVID-19 protocol right now, but on top of that their coaching staff is in the protocol. Assistant coach Dan Hinote was going to run the bench tonight, but he’s in the COVID-19 protocol now too, so tonight Nashville’s coaching staff will consist of AHL Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor, AHL Milwaukee assistant coach Scott Ford and Predators assistant GM Scott Nichol. Let that sink in. The Predators are resorting to having two AHL coaches and their assistant general manager coach tonight while also missing seven players for non-injury reasons.

Story continues

It’s hard to look at all those players in the COVID protocol and argue that this isn’t having an impact on the competitiveness of the league. Currently over 60 players are in the protocol. That’s more than three teams worth of players. Of course, it is true that injuries and thus absences have always been part of the game to begin with, but this adds a whole new obstacle on top of that and over the last few days it seems to have gotten so much worse.

Hopefully the NHL can get things under control. As Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reported, the NHL is putting more restrictive protocols through at least Jan. 7, so perhaps that will help and we’ll see a decline in cases in the weeks to come.

Moving past the pandemic – at least partially – the Edmonton Oilers are in quite a jam right now. I say moving past the pandemic partially because Edmonton does have Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett in the COVID-19 protocol, but honestly that hasn’t been the source of their problem. That’s a relatively new development for Edmonton and doesn’t explain their six-game losing streak. Edmonton is also dealing with more than their fair share of injuries and that does go further to explain their struggles, but even then, their offense has been dreadful lately. They’ve scored just six goals over their last five games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were producing at unreal paces for the first quarter of the season have played like mere mortals lately and the rest of the squad hasn’t been able to pick up the slack.

One of the criticisms of the Oilers in recent years is that they’ve lacked offensive depth beyond McDavid and Draisaitl and while this season has been looking different, it is concerning to see the Oilers fall apart during a stretch where their big two aren’t going through mini slumps. You compare that to a team like Tampa Bay, which is able to stay competitive even during stretches when Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are unavailable and you have to wonder if the Oilers are ready to be a serious contender.

But perhaps that would be making too much of Edmonton’s recent slump. Even good teams have rough patches and while this slump is highlighting a potential weakness of the team, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Oilers bounced back tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets and started rolling again from there.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who beat Edmonton 5-1 on Tuesday, are still rolling along and now have a 20-8-2 record. Toronto is a team that’s had some really disappointing showings in the playoffs so there’s always that part in the back of your mind that’s loathed to give them too much credit for regular season success, but there is certainly cause for cautious optimism right now. Jack Campbell looks like a genuine Vezina Trophy contender, the teams top four forwards of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner are having strong seasons (albeit with Marner being an obvious exception for the moment given that he’s injured), and there is a solid amount of scoring depth. The Maple Leafs’ defense probably isn’t as well rounded as the front office would like and if they go out for rentals closer to the trade deadline, acquiring one or more blueliners will almost certainly be the focus, but the defense isn’t bad either. Certainly, Toronto’s defense looks better than it has in years past.

This looks like a team that could make a serious Stanley Cup run, but they do have one potential obstacle in their path: The fact that they’re in the Atlantic Division. While they lead the division with 42 points in 30 games, Florida and Tampa Bay are right behind the Leafs with 40 points in 28 contests. There’s a real chance that the Maple Leafs will have to face one of those two in the first round and that’d be a tough assignment to say the least. All three of those teams look like serious Cup contenders, but the way the playoff format is designed, at least one of the three will be ousted in the first round. Will it be the Maple Leafs or will this be the year that they find themselves in the postseason?