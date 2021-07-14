Should fantasy managers worry about Titans' Derrick Henry in 2021?
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why the Tennessee running back is someone you shouldn't be concerned about this season.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why the Tennessee running back is someone you shouldn't be concerned about this season.
The NHL's expansion draft could actually ease some offseason roster headaches for Washington
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski offers some baseball waiver and trade advice at the 2021 All-Star break.
Weeks after making one of the most perplexing gaffes in baseball history, Will Craig is playing baseball on the other side of the world.
ESPN left out Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in their top-10 RB rankings for 2021.
The second half begins with one game when Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA) starts for Boston, which holds a 1 1/2-game edge over Tampa Bay. New York and Toronto are eight games behind the Red Sox.
The two Northern Irishmen played a practice round together at Royal St George’s ahead of the Open.
When Josh Reynolds signed with the Titans in March, it looked like he had a good chance to become the team’s No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Brown. Things clearly changed in early June when Tennessee acquired Julio Jones. After four seasons in a rotational role with the Rams, Reynolds now is unlikely to receive a [more]
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson opened the offseason with unenthusiastic comments about the state of the team, which sparked speculation about a possible trade before the 2021 season. That speculation has died down amid more positive notes from Wilson about his feelings for the team and its future. That trend continued in a recent interview with [more]
Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an epic late-game block of Deandre Ayton to help the Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.
Steph Curry, just one of the guys. And that surprised DeMarcus Cousins, as former Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala recently revealed on JJ Reddick's The Old Man and the Three podcast.
Tom Brady seemed to hit a nerve.
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]
One of high school football's most impressive quarterback talents is on the verge of announcing his commitment.
The expansion of sack statistics from before the stat became official in 1982 has allowed the stellar 1978 season of former Detroit Lions star Al “Bubba” Baker to get the credit it deserves. While pre-1982 sack numbers remain unofficial for league history purposes, the 23.0 sacks by Baker during his rookie season in Detroit would [more]
Packers WR Davante Adams will be bringing a brand new Lamborghini Urus to training camp this year.
Two former teammates were thinking the same thing after watching Giannis throw down a nasty block in Game 4.
Officially, the NFL says no player has ever led the league in quarterback sacks more than once. But we now know that Hall of Fame defensive end Deacon Jones led the NFL in sacks five times. Thanks to pre-1982 sack totals being published by Pro Football Reference, we now know who had the most sacks [more]
The Sixers are starting to field Ben Simmons interest - but they won't be taking just any offer that comes their way. By Adam Hermann
Deion Branch responded to bold claims made by Cassius Marsh this week.
Said Bucks teammate Khris Middleton: "It was one of those oh-s*** moments. 'We gave up a layup.'"