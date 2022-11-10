Fantasy managers should stay away from Michael Pittman in week 10
After the Colts fired Frank Reich, Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why fantasy managers should be leery about the Indy wide receiver vs. the Raiders.
In this week's edition of the Two-Minute Drill, Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens talks about Fields’ monster performance in week 9 vs. the Dolphins, including why opposing defenses should fear the duality of the former Ohio State quarterback moving forward.
The Sacramento Kings said they were trending in the right direction. Then they went out and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics reserve put up 24 points on a sizzling 9-of-14 efficiency rate to help Boston to a blowout win.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top receiver plays. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Teammate Cedric Maxwell told the tale of their early clash during the sole season the two Hall of Famers were teammates.
Following his arrest on an attempted murder charge in February, Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the ex-UFC heavyweight champion’s four-year-old son
Penn State is set to begin its season on Friday against Lock Haven.
The Major League Baseball offseason is just a few days old but the Hot Stove is already reaching smoking-hot levels, and it's good news for Phillies fans. By Adam Hermann
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
What we learned from the Lakers-Clippers game Wednesday: Darvin Ham will not be frustrated, LeBron James wants more fouls calls, Troy Brown looks solid.
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason and removed five from their 40-man roster. By Corey Seidman
Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, Willie Gay, Khalen Saunders and Justin Reid all played a part in shutting down NFL’s top running back. Here’s how.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.