What should fantasy managers do with the Rams backfield?
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon examine the crowded backfield in Los Angeles after Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman are being added ahead of Week 7.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
