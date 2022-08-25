Fantasy managers should be high on Packers’ Aaron Jones this season I Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In this edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab explain why the Green Bay running back should be a top priority in 2022.

MATT HARMON: I'm super, super high on Aaron Jones as a first round pick this year, like a late first round pick.

DALTON DEL DON: Really? You got him all the way late first? Hmm. That's aggressive.

MATT HARMON: I think--

DALTON DEL DON: You have him above Swift then. You'd have to have him above D'Andre Swift.

MATT HARMON: Yes.

DALTON DEL DON: OK.

MATT HARMON: I have him above D'Andre Swift.

DALTON DEL DON: Above Mixon?

MATT HARMON: I got him above Joe Mixon.

DALTON DEL DON: Ooh-wee. All right.

MATT HARMON: I go back and forth at RB 6 between him and Najee Harris all the time. I know that is a hot take about Aaron Jones.

DALTON DEL DON: No.

MATT HARMON: But--

DALTON DEL DON: You got to be bold, man. I like it. I like the conviction.

MATT HARMON: I think he can legitimately catch 80-plus passes this year, Aaron Jones. I think he's going to be schemed into a lot of-- because I think what gets lost about the Packers is, yeah, they kind of run a Shanahan-McVay style offense there with Matt LaFleur, but they do a lot of creative stuff. They did a lot of creative stuff with Davante Adams in terms of just getting him the ball right away on screens, on leak routes, stuff like that. I think they'll do a ton of that with Aaron Jones this year.

He's just like, I guess-- and this has been said before, but the logic from the coaching staff is these two guys, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, are among our best 11 players on offense. And it would be kind of stupid to minimize one or the other. And I know that sounds a little weird that I'm like, no, Dillon's going to have legit value, but Aaron Jones is still a first round pick. I just think Aaron Jones is going to score a ton of touchdowns. He's going to catch 80-plus balls. And he's the most trusted receiving asset, I think, on the Green Bay Packers roster. And by the way, they do still have the two-time reigning MVP there.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, right.

MATT HARMON: So I'm pretty high on Jones.

DALTON DEL DON: Anybody in that Aaron Rodgers offense. That's why everybody-- we talked about Lazard a little bit last time we got together. And it's like-- and again, I do believe you that Aaron Jones probably leads him in receptions this year. But anybody in that offense is going to get run. I mean, you've got to take a look because it's Aaron Rodgers, and he's going to rise everybody to his level.