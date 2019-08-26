Fantasy Live: Southern 500

And then there were two.

With two regular season races remaining, it is time to look at your roster and decide when to use your final allocations. Both this week’s venue Darlington Raceway and next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway have the potential to become wild card races. Darlington rightly deserves its nickname of “Too Tough to Tame” and the 2.5-mile flat track next week is prone to strategy calls that can shake up the running order in the closing laps. And we have a stark reminder of that from as recently as Michigan International Speedway two weeks ago.

Of the two, however, the Southern 500 might be a more predictable race than the Brickyard 400. For drivers who are relatively safe in the points there is no reason to press too hard. Since digging for that little extra is what causes a car to jump the cushion and get a Darlington Stripe, veteran drivers are typically a safer bet than either the Young Guns or drivers with a playoff berth on the lines. If you have only one allocation remaining for someone with a good Darlington record, this is a good time to use it even if it means they are unavailable next week at Indy.



Kevin Harvick

Harvick has been one of the top picks at Darlington for the past six years. Since 2013 he has scored top-fives in all but one race with a worst of ninth in 2017. He won the 2014 Southern 500 after outlasting the competition through two green-white-checkered starts. He finished second two years later. This year has not gone according to plan, but Harvick managed to find Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway in recent weeks and should be considered a threat.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin is the hottest driver on the circuit with six consecutive top-fives and the No. 1 spot in our Fantasy Power Rankings. Hamlin has won two of the last four races and enters the weekend with five consecutive results of third or better. One of his victories came on the similarly flat Pocono Raceway and that track is a close comparative to Indy. Hamlin has a great opportunity this week to follow up his Bristol Motor Speedway win with another at the Brickyard.

Kyle Larson

With his reputation for running the high line, it should come as no surprise that Larson is good at Darlington. In five starts there, he has finished outside the top 10 only once with a worst of 14th. Two of his last three attempts ended in third-place finishes. He struggled at the start of the season, but heated up during the summer and has seriously challenged for wins at Chicagoland Speedway, Michigan, and Kentucky Speedway. Darlington would be a fitting place for him to score a victory before the playoffs begin.

Joey Logano

Logano may have struggled more last week than we’ve seen in quite some time. In fact, with the exception of Michigan he has not looked particularly sharp since he finished third in the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland. He failed to get a good finish at Michigan because the team employed the wrong strategy, so he enters the weekend with four consecutive results outside the top 10. He needs to build momentum entering the playoffs. Regardless of what happens at Darlington or Indy, he will have enough bonus points that Round 1 won’t be terribly difficult to clear, but he cannot wait to get on the upward tick. Darlington is a track that has been kind in the recent past with three top-fives in the past four races – including a second in last year’s race.

Value Pick

Jimmie Johnson

This week we will go out on a limb for the value pick. Johnson is practically in a must-win situation and while he has not thrived under that kind of pressure lately, he has not forgotten how to drive. Darlington has long been one of his better tracks. He swept Victory Lane there in 2004 – the last time this track hosted to races in a season – and added a Southern 500 win in 2012. He has not cracked the top 10 in the past four years, but three of those poor showings were the result of accidents or an oil pump failure. Johnson deserves attention, but make sure you are comfortable with your garage driver before the race begins.

Garage Pick

Matt DiBenedetto

By his Darlington numbers, this would not be a track where fantasy owners would even consider DiBenedetto. In four previous starts, he has a best result of only 25th. That came in his inaugural attempt and he’s gotten progressively worse since with a 38th in last year’s edition of this race. DiBenedetto is not the same in 2019 as he was previously, however, and this is a driver’s track where concentration and determination make a difference. It can be treacherous, but then again so can Bristol and he nearly won last week.

Red Flag

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex won the 2016 Southern 500. He finished fifth in 2012. Those are his only true highlights on a track that can reach out and slap a driver whenever it sees fit. Truex has another four top-10s and about that many top-15s in 13 starts. In fact, he’s been outside the top 15 only twice during his career, but with his overall popularity and success on other tracks, fantasy players want more production out of him than the potential for a top-10.