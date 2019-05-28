Fantasy Live: Pocono 400

With its triangular shape, Pocono Raceway is one of auto racing’s most unique tracks. All three corners have a different degree of banking and radiuses leading onto straightaways of varying lengths. It is truly an art of compromise for drivers and teams to be able to master this track.

Pocono is a course where drivers who find the right degree of compromise tend to rattle off long streaks of top-fives and -10s. And it is those drivers with current or recently broken streaks who make up this week’s list of favorites.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In week 14 of the regular season, allocation management is becoming increasingly important and that means players are going to start to have to roll the dice on drivers deeper in the field. Someone like Ryan Newman who had a five-race, top-10 streak from 2012 through 2014 or Jimmie Johnson who has three wins on this track make for very interesting dark horses as do their teammates Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, and William Byron.



Kevin Harvick

Harvick has not exactly been blistering the track this year. He’s scored nine top-10s in 11 races on unrestricted speedways with a worst of 13th, but he has not yet seriously contested a victory. Moreover, one of his more disappointing efforts came at Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway where he was prohibitively favored entering the race only to finish ninth. Pocono is going to be a major test. Harvick enters the weekend with five consecutive top-fives and should easily contend for another unless he makes too many mistakes.

Story continues

Chase Elliott

Pocono has always been good to Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott finished fourth in his first attempt on this track and then suffered crash damage later in the year. Since then, he’s recorded a perfect record of top-10s. None of these past four races have been top-fives, but Elliott is coming off a four-race streak of those so in 2019 and likely to get another. If he can keep up with the adjustments, we would not be surprised to see him get his first victory on this oddly-shaped track.

Denny Hamlin

Whatever Joe Gibbs Racing was experimenting with last week went terribly wrong. All but one of their cars experienced right front trouble and hit the wall. Martin Truex Jr. was able to recover and win, but Erik Jones and Hamlin had long nights. Hamlin should be able to rebound this week. Pocono and the other flat tracks have long been among his best venues. And while he is more likely to score a top-10 in the last few years than a top-five, he is still capable of challenging for the win.

Kyle Busch

With three, Busch has the second-longest streak of top-five finishes at Pocono behind Elliott. Better still, he’s won two of those events and finished third in the other. Add a pair of ninths in the two preceding races and he is close to being a must-have this week. This is a track on which drivers can control their own destiny. The only thing that may cause you to pause and consider is allocation management.

Value Pick

Chris Buescher

Buescher has the opportunity to score three consecutive top-10s for the first time in his career. Finishing 10th at Kansas Speedway and sixth at Charlotte Motor Speedway was impressive not only for the driver, but also the team because the 1.5-milers require a full effort that includes engine power and mechanical grip to go along with driver skill. Buescher also enters this race with confidence imbued by his 2016 weather-aided win. He also has a recent top-10 on another flat track of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Garage Pick

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski should be a sure thing this week except for the fact that his results have not been uniformly good over the past couple of months. He’s run well only to have something go wrong at the end of a race that sends him into the pits for an unscheduled stop. Based on his Pocono record, however, he should be in the garage and ready to go. He entered last July’s race there with a six-race, top-five streak that ended with an accident on Lap 121.

Red Flag

Joey Logano

We were wrong last week when we waved a red flag over Logano – and at the risk of being taunted by the NASCAR America crew, we’re going to do it again. Pocono simply has not been very good to Logano in recent years. Since scoring his last top-five on this track in 2016, he has cracked the top 20 only once in the last five races. Only one of his poor finishes came after sustaining crash damage, which means a variety of setup and strategy problems have occurred since. Just like the Coke 600, Logano can easily defy this prediction, but in an allocation management game like NASCAR Fantasy Live, players have to choose to rest him from time to time.