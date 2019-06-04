Fantasy Live: Firekeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway has always been one of NASCAR’s perfect tracks. With wide, multi-groove corners it allows drivers to choose a line that works best for their driving style – and if they can build in some flexibility to that line, they can pass once they catch another car.

One of the characteristics of the new aerodynamic package is that it requires drivers to keep their momentum up. Michigan is well suited for that. Still, dirty air on restarts is going to be a challenge until the field strings out and we have the potential to see racing like Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway provided.

Tires are more important at Michigan than they were last week at Pocono Raceway, so the winner will most likely be in question until the closing laps of the Firekeepers Casino 400 as teams scramble to devise the perfect strategy.



Chase Elliott

Elliott finished second in his first three Michigan starts. His last three have ended in the high single digits, giving him a perfect record of top-10s. With his current streak of five consecutive top-fives – the longest of anyone in 2019 – it’s hard to imagine he won’t get another this week. He has been consistent on the other 2-mile track as well with two top-10s and an 11th in four starts at Auto Club Speedway.

Kyle Larson

Larson ran well last week at Pocono before he pushed a little too hard and slapped the wall. He finished badly, but with stage wins at the end of Segments 1 and 2, he still had a good points’ day and can visualize a spot in the playoffs. A win would lock him in and on the 2-mile tracks he has four of those including three consecutive at Michigan. Bracketing his four wins are another pair of top-three finishes. We’re betting that he rebounds this week and finishes in the top five.

Ryan Blaney

Last year was a good one for Michigan sweeps. Blaney was one of the seven drivers who posted top-10s in both races with a best of fifth in the summer race. Verifying his strength, Team Penske mates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano also swept the top 10. Any of these three could be on your roster, but it’s likely that Blaney has the most allocations remaining given his struggles so far in 2019 and his relative popularity in the NASCAR Fantasy Live game.

Kyle Busch

If you have sufficient allocations remaining for Busch, this is another good track on which to activate him. Along with Kevin Harvick, he is the only driver to sweep the top five; that comes on the heels of a top-10 sweep last year. He hasn’t won at Michigan since 2011, but with the momentum of four victories in 2019 that could change rapidly. Last year Busch was part of the Big 3 who separated themselves from the competition with an excessive amount of bonus points entering the playoffs. This year Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have not been able to keep pace and the field has a right to be worried about the driver of the No. 18.

Value Pick

William Byron

Byron has been coming into his own recently. He won the last two poles and qualified second and third in the two events preceding that. In that span, he finished in the top 10 three times. In March, he started on the outside of the front row and finished sixth at Texas Motor Speedway. He certainly has not been perfect – three weeks ago his third-place start at Kansas ended in a 20th-place finish – but Michigan is one of Hendrick Motorsports’ best tracks and he should be watched closely if he qualifies among the leaders again.

Garage Pick

Kevin Harvick

Harvick was as close to perfect last year as possible. He dominated both races and likely would have swept Victory Lane if rain had not shortened the event with his teammate Clint Bowyer one position ahead on the track. By the numbers, he should be a prohibitive favorite, but this driver and team have not come close to showing the same level of strength in 2019 as they did last year. Put him in the garage and if he scores stage points in the first half of the race, he could be a good value even if he fades in the final segment.

Red Flag

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex has run well in every other race for the past six weeks. If the pattern holds, he is scheduled to have another strong run at Michigan. He has another cycle worth noting: he has swept the top 10 and finished outside that mark in alternating seasons since 2014. That pattern would also suggest a top-10. Still, in his last 11 races on this 2-mile track, he has finished 12th or worse seven times with an average finish of 15th. We think there are better places to start him.