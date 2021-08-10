Fantasy Island and Stargirl bring ethereal cheer to Tuesday nights

Left: Brec Bessinger in Stargirl (Photo: The CW); Right: Roselyn Sánchez in Fantasy Island (Photo: Laura Magruder/Fox)

Fantasy Island (FOX, 8 p.m.) Gwen Ihnat’s review gives this reboot some backstory: “Like many Aaron Spelling-produced series from previous decades, Fantasy Island has shown to have surprising staying power. When it premiered in 1977, the series was led by the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) with his loyal assistant Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize), who oversaw a tropical paradise where people could temporarily live out their loftiest desires—for a price!… Like her predecessor, [new island mastermind] Elena Roarke’s job is to steer her guests toward fantasies that may not be what they initially envisioned, but will lead them toward the answers they’re seeking.”

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.): This new DC universe show is the perfect replacement for the Flash-sized hole in your heart. The gang may be teens but they have no less heart, humor, and daddy issues in this Geoff Johns-created (and Greg Berlanti-produced) show. As Caroline Siede wrote in her recap of the season-one finale, “Stargirl’s impressive debut season has had two big things going for it: A sense of surprise and a welcome commitment to making its villains actually villainous.” If you want to catch up for the new season, you can binge-watch the first season on HBO Max.

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K and Saiki K: Reawakened (Netflix): On the flipside from Stargirl, what does the life of a super psychic teenage boy look like? For Kusuo Saiki, he’s desperate for it to look like that of an average boy. And in some ways, he succeeds: He has a gaggle of teenage friends (whose thoughts he can read without even trying), loving, caring parents (who ask him to teleport them around and move furniture), and a totally stiff back from holding the weight of the world on his shoulders (the only thing that works to get out those knots is a literal jackhammer). The first season is dubbed, and the latter two seasons are subtitled, which are worth it if you’re a fast reader and enjoy smart teen satire.