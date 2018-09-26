Fantasy IDP Picks For Week 4: Packers, Jaguars, Ravens will be busy

Mike Daniels could be in for a great IDP performance in Week 4 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Jim Coventry, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With rosters of all shapes and sizes, IDP advice can be a bit tricky, so the purpose of this article is to point out players whose value is elevated for the upcoming week. Some of these players will be superstars while others will be players found on many waiver wires. Whether you’re streaming IDPs each week or have a stocked roster, this “one size fits” all approach will hopefully help everyone find that weekly edge.

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Defensive Linemen

Mike Daniels, Kenny Clark, Packers: Dare we bet against the Bills after they embarrassed the Vikings last week? That answer is a resounding “yes,” especially after the Packers took a loss last week, and they certainly won’t be guilty of looking past Buffalo. Expect Aaron Rodgers to get Green Bay out to a lead, which should allow Daniels and Clark to do what the Vikings’ line should’ve done last week: sack Josh Allen a bunch of times by taking advantage of Buffalo’s overmatched offensive line.

Jabaal Sheard, Margus Hunt, Colts: It might be hard to believe, but through three weeks, the Colts’ defense looks legit. This week, they’ll be squaring off against the Texans sieve of an offensive line and Deshaun Watson, who tends to hold the football an awfully long time. That combination sets up well for the Colts pass rushers to wreak some havoc, and it should be noted that since being labeled a bust after a number of disappointing years in the league, Hunt seems to have found his groove as a playmaker with the Colts.

Frank Clark, Dion Jordan, Seahawks: The Seattle pass rush will take aim at the Cardinals, who not only have a weak offensive line, but also will suffer from shell-shocked QB play, regardless of whether it’s Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen under center. Overall, Arizona is a mess on offense, and it’s very likely they fall behind, which should also allow for plenty of obvious pass-rush situations in which Clark and Jordan can capitalize.

Story Continues

Markus Golden, Chandler Jones, Cardinals: The Seahawks really do want to run the ball, but unlike last week, being on the road makes it likely that Russell Wilson will need to carry the offense in this divisional matchup because Seattle is unlikely to have another balanced attack away from home.

Last season’s sack leader could be all smiles in Week 4 opposite Russell Wilson’s turnstile offensive line. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

As we all know, the Seahawks struggle to protect Wilson, and the Cardinals likely will try to dial up the pressure, which should help Golden and Jones have chances to get in the sack column.

Linebackers

Darron Lee, Avery Williamson, Jets: It would be a surprise if the Jaguars held out Leonard Fournette, especially after taking an ugly divisional loss last week. With Fournette back in the lineup, look for Jacksonville to go back to their “ground and pound” offensive approach mixed in with the short-passing game. That combination should set up ideally for Lee and Williamson to pile up plenty of tackles against both running backs and receivers. In addition, the Jags should be able to play with a lead at home, which should increase tackle opportunities late in the contest.

Denzel Perryman, Jatavis Brown, Kyle Emanuel, Chargers: With Jimmy Garoppolo out and C.J. Beathard taking over at QB, it’s hard to imagine the 49ers coming into this game with a pass-heavy game plan. As a result, look for plenty of Alfred Morris and Matt Breida in the running game along with plenty of short, middle-of-the-field passes in an attempt to move the chains. This type of game plan should play right into the hands of the Chargers’ LBs, which should result in an elevated scoring floor for each player.

Nigel Bradham, Jordan Hicks, Eagles: Regardless of whether Marcus Mariota (elbow) or Blaine Gabbert (concussion) are under center for the Titans, neither is likely to have much success moving the ball through the air. Through three weeks, Tennessee has run the ball 33 times per game, and there’s no reason to think that number will be any lower given the injuries at QB. Bradham and Hicks should be plenty busy tackling the Titans’ ball carriers, and when they’re in obvious-passing downs, a sack or two isn’t out of the question.

Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, Leon Jacobs, Jaguars: Not only do the Jets run the football an average of 28 times per game, but much of their passing attack is geared toward the middle of the field.

The Jaguars talented linebackers could feast on Sam Darnold in Week 4. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Given those two scenarios, this should be a game in which the Jaguars’ LBs have increased opportunity for production. In addition, even if the Jags get up big, the Jets may have to keep throwing the ball short to keep Sam Darnold from getting crushed by the Jacksonville pass rush.

Defensive Backs

Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Eric Weddle, Ravens: In a divisional matchup that the Steelers can’t afford to lose, expect the offense to run through Ben Roethlisberger, which means plenty of targets for Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster.

The Ravens secondary is expected to be very busy in Week 4 against Pittsburgh’s talented pass-catchers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The heavy pass volume should keep the Ravens’ DBs busier than usual, and with Baltimore’s offense being more explosive that in past years, this could force a shootout that results in a great fantasy day based on tackles made.

Xavier Woods, Byron Jones, Cowboys: The Lions have been running three receiver sets as their primary base package and throwing the football an astonishing 47 times per game. Aside from last week, they typically struggle to run the football, and Dallas has been a strong defense against the run, so it’s unlikely that Detroit will choose to attack their strength. That should result in Matthew Stafford filling the air with footballs, as well as a busy day for the Dallas cover men.

Tre’Davious White, Ryan Lewis, Bills: Going into this game, Green Bay is throwing the football 41 times per contest. Coming off a loss, they’ll be desperate for a win, and there’s no better way to take advantage of an inferior Buffalo squad than to put the ball in Aaron Rodgers’ hands. With Rodgers throwing the ball to his receivers and tight end, the Buffalo defensive backs will be spending much of the afternoon making tackles and registering strong fantasy performances.

Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, Damarious Randall, Browns: Not only has the Cleveland defense been nasty this year, but now with Baker Mayfield at QB, they may actually score enough points to play with leads against average opponents like the Raiders. Even if they don’t get a lead, Oakland has thrown 37 passes per game, but with them likely struggling to run against the Browns, look for that number to rise. Cleveland’s defensive backs will be in position to have a productive day.

Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast