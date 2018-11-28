Fantasy IDP Picks For Week 13: Chiefs, Panthers, 49ers will be busy

Justin Houston might have a chance at another takeaway against the lowly Raiders in Week 13. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

With rosters of all shapes and sizes, IDP advice can be a bit tricky, so the purpose of this article is to point out players whose value is elevated for the upcoming week. Some of these players will be superstars while others will be players found on many waiver wires. Whether you’re streaming IDPs or have a stocked roster, this “one size fits all” approach will hopefully help everyone find that weekly edge.

LINEBACKERS

Although the Packers have been one of the toughest teams for opposing LBs to pile up points against in 2018, this is looking like a matchup that’ll go against the trend. Let’s face it, there have been very few games in which the struggling Packers have been able to take the air out of the football due to game script. Facing an improving but still weak,Arizona team that’s traveling to a frigid climate, the Packers should be able to roll out to a lead and run the ball much more than they usually do. The Cards’ LBs are looking good this week.

The Dolphins have been forced far too often this year to put the ball into the air, which is something that based on their personnel, they’d most likely prefer not to do. In this divisional home game, the Dolphins should be able to keep the contest close throughout and lean upon their backfield duo of Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake. This should keep the Bills’ run stoppers busy and productive.

Joe Schobert, Jamie Collins and Genard Avery, Browns

Not only have the Texans been in the top-third of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing LBs, but in a must-win game on their home field against an inferior opponent, this game is setting up well for the Browns’ LBs. The area to attack the Browns is definitely on the ground, and at the end of the day, Houston would love nothing more than to put this game on the back of their rushing attack and defense. Given this likely scenario, the Cleveland LBs should be chasing down Lamar Miller and company for much of the day.

Fred Warner, Malcolm Smith, Elijah Lee and Dekoda Watson, 49ers

One of the main consistencies of this year’s version of the Seahawks is their propensity to run the football. In a home contest against a divisional foe, they should be able to have plenty of success against a 49ers’ run defense with its share of deficiencies. Look for them to pound the rock and likely limit Russell Wilson’s passing attempts. Even without this potential game script, Seattle allows the seventh-most points to opposing LBs, so this is obviously a great spot for the SF ‘backers.

Pass Rushers

Kenny Clark, Kyler Fackrell and Clay Matthews, Packers

Arizona has been respectable in allowing about 2.5 sacks per game, but going on the road in a potentially-frigid climate is far from an ideal situation. Look for the Packers to run out to a lead, which would force the Cardinals to put the ball in Josh Rosen’s hands. Although the rookie’s done some solid work this season, he’s vulnerable to a pass rush that’s dialed in when their opponents are in obvious passing situations. Even though the Packers are beat-up on defense, this is shaping up to be a good spot for their pass rush.

J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus, Texans

As mentioned above, the Texans will likely look to run the ball to control this contest, and, in turn, that should shorten the game, which isn’t typically optimal for their defense in terms of sacks. However, once the Texans get a lead, their brick wall of a run defense is likely to have Cleveland in far too many obvious passing downs, and that’s all that the exceptional Houston pass rush will need. Quality of opportunities trumps quantity in this matchup, so look for some solid sack numbers.

Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Chris Jones, Chiefs

How will the Raiders hang in against the Chiefs? Don’t worry, I don’t have the answer either. Oakland could be trailing by double digits before the end of the first quarter, and that could mean that the Kansas City pass rush could be set up for one of their best performances of the season — especially since the depleted Oakland WR corps is mostly unable to get much in the way of separation from DBs, which should allow the pass rush plenty of time to get to Derek Carr. The Raiders are giving up more than three sacks a game, and this one could get ugly for them.

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Michael Bennett and Nigel Bradham, Eagles

On the season, the Redskins have been an average unit in terms of sacks allowed. That said, not only is their offensive line down multiple starters, but injuries to WRs have sapped them of the ability to stretch defenses with speed, and having Colt McCoy at QB doesn’t exactly make us think of a vertical offense anyway. Despite Philly having one of the most depleted secondaries in the league, Washington may not have the talent to make them pay. Since the Eagles still have a strong pass rush, this is one of the weeks starting them should pay off.

Defensive Backs

Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young and Eric Weddle, Ravens

Can you see the Falcons having success running the ball against the Ravens? Given that most will quickly say, “no way,” we all realize that the one thing the Falcons are always happy to do at home is to put the ball in Matt Ryan’s hands which will be the likely game plan. Look for Ryan to flirt with 40 passing attempts, which should ensure the Ravens’ DBs have a very productive game. Also, Ryan certainly has games in which he throws INTs when the offense becomes too one-dimensional, so there’s additional upside as well.

James Bradberry, Donte Jackson, Captain Munnerlyn and Mike Adams, Panthers

The Bucs simply don’t seem to have it in their DNA to commit to the run. Unfortunately, their alternative is relying upon a downfield passing attack with a QB who is, at best, a questionable decision maker. The Bucs allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing DBs, and with Carolina having a lackluster pass rush, Tampa will have little to sway them away from throwing the football. Look for at least 40 pass attempts, and as a result, a strong fantasy day for the Panthers’ secondary.

The Panthers DBs should expect to pile up the tackles in a likely high-scoring game in Week 13. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Marcus Peters, Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Lamarcus Joyner, Rams

Although the Lions prefer to run the football, it’s difficult to imagine the Rams don’t run out to a double-digit lead rather quickly, especially on their home field. With the Lions also struggling to protect Matthew Stafford, he’ll likely throw more ill-advised passes than he’d like. Also, with very little in the way of having downfield threats aside from Kenny Golladay, this is a week the Rams’ DBs can pile up tackles with the hope for takeaways as well.

Trae Waynes, Harrison Smith, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), Vikings

Although they’re not as predictable as in years past, it seems fairly obvious that Bill Belichick is very unlikely to force the issue by running the ball against the excellent front-seven of the Vikings. Instead, this should be a week that Tom Brady throws often. That said, most of the throws are likely to be short to keep the pass rush off him. So, don’t look for INTs. Instead, this should be a week in which the Vikings’ DBs pile up a bunch of tackles.

