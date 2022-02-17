Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Grab Jeff Skinner before he gets hot again

Special to Yahoo Sports

Your life might be a little hectic, so it's good some things can distract us from the tension. That's not to say fantasy hockey is free of anxiety, but it can at least provide a way to focus on something productive.

Check the news, set your lineups, scan other rosters, circle back to the news, bang head repeatedly, moan about your lineups, set them again.

Hmm, maybe this isn't the best stress relief after all.

If you think you can handle the excitement and want to proceed with your fantasy activities, go to RotoWire for the latest news and in-depth content.

Here are 14 more recruits who can help now.

(Rostered rates/stats as of Feb. 17.)

Forwards

Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM (Yahoo: 39%)

As far as fourth overall picks go, Puljujarvi hasn't exactly lived up to his billing — at least in the NHL. After a disappointing first couple of years and multiple stints in the minors, he rediscovered his scoring touch in Finland and performed admirably after returning to North America. The inconsistencies continue to exist, but Puljujarvi lines up with Connor McDavid at both even strength and power play. Only one assist from the first two games this week, but the Oilers still have three games remaining and that means more immediate potential points.

Tim Stutzle, OTT (Yahoo: 37%)

Since Stutzle was first featured, he's mainly operated as a center. The eight goals and eight assists from late November on aren't anything special, but his major workload within Ottawa's top-six and top man-advantage enhance his status. Points will eventually come consistently, though Stutzle is already proficient in other areas with 96 shots, 72 hits and 25 PIM on the season.

Jeff Skinner, BUF (Yahoo: 27%)

It only took a four-goal effort Sunday to boost awareness in Skinner, yet his output was already excellent having produced 29 points from the first 44 games. Some poolies probably stayed away due to the stigma of being a Sabre, but he's developed chemistry with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and all three have looked impressive lately. Grab Skinner before he goes on another big run.

Yegor Sharangovich, NJ (Yahoo: 6%)

Following helpers in three of the first four games this season, Sharangovich posted nothing across the next nine and was a healthy scratch for two others. It could be easy to blame the winger's scoring troubles on the absence of Jack Hughes, but it's no coincidence better results have come playing together. That's obvious from Sharangovich's successful streak over most of December and into the New Year and most recently with three points from the last two — though the previous game without Hughes netted a goal and two assists.

Scott Laughton, PHI (Yahoo: 6%)

One wouldn't label Laughton as a scorer, yet there he is fourth in team points at 23. That might not mean a lot with the Flyers ranked sixth from the bottom in goals per game, but it's encouraging from a fantasy perspective considering his peak in a year is 32. Laughton's been on fire, totaling four goals and four assists on a six-game point streak. His stats have been supported by an improved position due to Sean Couturier's long-term injury. And even if Laughton's offense tails off, he's at least reliable for shots (78), hits (97) and faceoff wins (253).

Scott Laughton is on fire right now. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN (Yahoo: 5%)

Gaudreau has slowly climbed the ranks since signing with Nashville in 2016. It's taken time for him to integrate with the Wild, though the latest returns — and linemates — are promising. Gaudreau's racked up a pair of points in three of his last five appearances while adding seven shots, six blocks and 34 faceoff wins during that stretch. Centering uber-talents like Matthew Boldy and Kevin Fiala can only improve his cause while also developing an active role on both special-teams units.

Patrick Maroon, TB (Yahoo: 3%)

Three consecutive Cups hasn't slowed down Maroon's desire to compete, and he displays it on every shift. He isn't the one who's called upon for significant scoring but still plays a big enough part to make a difference. Tampa Bay's top power play is fearsome, though the second group — where Maroon has notched four PPPs — is decent enough. And if you're searching for secondary category support, he's got you covered with a plus-13, 70 shots, 65 PIM and 86 hits.

Alex Galchenyuk, ARI (Yahoo: 3%)

Injuries hindered Galchenyuk's progress earlier in his career and moving six times the last four years hasn't exactly helped. Coming back to the Coyotes in the fall on a short-term deal didn't start well as an upper-body issue kept him out for more than a month. And then COVID. The calendar flipped to 2022 and Galchenyuk began to see regular ice time. With goals in four of five and centering Arizona's second line, there's hope for him. This streak probably won't continue, but there's no harm taking a flyer on someone in the upper half of the depth chart.

Defensemen

Josh Morrissey, WPG (Yahoo: 41%)

At one time, Neal Pionk was the unquestioned top power-play D-man in Winnipeg. But after just a single PPA in 13 games, Morrissey was installed as the new lead quarterback a couple of weeks ago. He produced two PPAs on Saturday and another Wednesday. Morrissey's set for now with all the lethal firepower on that unit, though he's also solid, averaging roughly two shots, two hits and a block per contest.

Mario Ferraro, SJ (Yahoo: 11%)

Ferraro's generally known for his physical accomplishments as the 115 blocks and 91 hits will show. However, he's inherited some man-advantage duty with Erik Karlsson out after forearm surgery. Nothing's come from that yet — and there may never be anything — but it's worth monitoring until Karlsson returns. Ferraro should pick up some stray stats skating monster minutes with Brent Burns at five-on-five and on the penalty kill.

Chris Tanev, CGY (Yahoo: 8%)

Everyone in the Flames' blueline top-four has recently flourished, though Tanev is the only one who hasn't been mentioned here. The seven points — including four (!) on Feb. 2 — in the most recent six outings are unsustainable and he doesn't really participate on the PP, but the 51 shots, 77 blocks and plus-25 must count for something. And like Ferraro, Tanev can add to his stat line simply by standing on the ice and watching his teammates put plenty of pucks in the net.

Henri Jokiharju, BUF (Yahoo: 0%)

With Colin Miller and Will Butcher sidelined, Jokiharju has been elevated to Buffalo's top D pairing while receiving a taste of the power play. The lack of production while up a man can't really be a concern yet and it's tough to ignore the two goals and five assists in 22:33 the last month. The Finn was highly touted as a first-round pick in 2017 and has the opportunity to fulfill some of that potential being paired with Rasmus Dahlin. Jokiharju is only 22, so there's room to grow.

Goaltenders

Jake Oettinger, DAL (Yahoo: 50%)

We're breaking the 50-percent-and-above rule for Oettinger since he's clearly been the Stars' No. 1 at 5-1 with a 2.05 GAA and .935 save percentage in seven appearances. Braden Holtby has produced a 3.63/.883 line from five and Anton Khudobin is in the AHL, so there's no immediate threat to Oettinger's throne. Dallas ranks middle of the pack in offense, yet has scored at least four goals in seven of its last 11 games. Simply put, a lead netminder who's recently performed well on a hot attack shouldn't be available in half of Yahoo leagues.

Casey DeSmith, PIT (Yahoo: 9%)

Tristan Jarry is Pittsburgh's top 'tender and that isn't going to change barring an injury or huge slump. He's still winning a lot lately, though he's faltered on a couple occasions. And as the Pens continue their campaign, they'll need to rest Jarry. That should leave DeSmith with some of the "easier" matchups and he's already looked decent in the last three outings with a pair of victories and a hard-luck loss to Detroit. If you'll looking for a favorable fill-in, he's probably one of the better backup options.

(Players to consider from past columns: Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Eriksson Ek, Robert Thomas, Lucas Raymond, Michael Bunting, Ryan Hartman, Ondrej Kase, Brock Nelson, Jesper Bratt, Andrew Mangiapane, Jared McCann, Mason Marchment, Lawson Crouse, Anthony Cirelli, Matthew Boldy, Ryan Johansen, Trevor Zegras, Tage Thompson, Nino Niederreiter, Ivan Barbashev, Mats Zuccarello, Anton Lundell, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, William Karlsson, Troy Terry, Matt Duchene, Nick Paul, Mikael Granlund, Evan Bouchard, Jared Spurgeon, Damon Severson, Nate Schmidt, Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere, Rasmus Andersson, Matt Grzelcyk, Ryan Pulock, Oliver Kylington, Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek, Ville Husso, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jeremy Swayman, James Reimer, Karel Vejmelka, Laurent Brossoit)