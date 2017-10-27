Fantasy Hockey waiver wire: Who should you add?

By Neil Parker, RotoWire Hockey Writer

Special to Yahoo Sports

The first month of the season is nearly in the books, and while it’s probably still too early to make significant roster moves, clinging to a plummeting roster certainly isn’t advised. There are a number of deeper options included this week, so make sure to keep your league settings in mind and do your due diligence when exploring ways to improve your team.

Here’s the schedule for the next scoring period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Two games: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Capitals

Four games: Coyotes, Canadiens, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights

All other teams play three games next week.

(Yahoo ownership percentages as of Oct. 26.)



[Join the free NHL Yahoo Cup. $10K in total prizes with weekly winners]

Forward

Derick Brassard, OTT (50 percent owned): Head coach Guy Boucher leans on Brassard in all situations, and the pivot has started the season with six goals, 10 points and a plus-9 rating through nine games. Brassard definitely isn’t going to score at this pace all season, but for the time being, he’s posting excellent numbers.

Tomas Hertl, SAN (22 percent owned): Now playing on the second line with scorching-hot Logan Couture, Hertl’s fantasy value is on the rise. The talented Czech has collected two goals, five points and 19 shots through his past six games, and Hertl should be able take a run at career-high offensive marks across the board.

J.T. Miller, NYR (43 percent owned): This week’s last-call grab, Miller is locked into a scoring role coming off a 56-point showing. He’s already recorded eight points through 10 games this season and has averaged 5:16 of power-play time through his past two contests.

Brock Boeser, VAN (20 percent owned): It would be shocking if Boeser didn’t progressively log more minutes as the season progresses. He’s recorded two goals, six points and 19 shots through seven games this season, and the rookie owns the shooting arsenal to flirt with a 25-goal campaign.