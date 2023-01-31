Fantasy Hockey Values: Chytil, Marchenko and Hughes — the kids are alright

Special to Yahoo Sports

In this space, we'll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values rise or fall on a week-to-week basis.

This week's article includes Chytil on a heater, another Kirill the Thrill in the NHL, D-Ham hot in NJ and Konecny in a bit of a slump.

First Liners (Risers)

Filip Chytil, C, NYR

Chytil-mania continues to run wild. January has been a big month for the center, as he has eight goals and four assists in 11 games this month. Four of those goals came in his last three contests, giving Chytil a career-best 16 markers this season. In addition, he sits one assist shy of tying his career-high in that category, while his 29 points also set a new mark for Chytil. The Kid Line with Alexis Lafreniere-Chytil-Kaapo Kakko has been the team's best this month.

Sebastian Aho, LW, CAR

When NHL superstar wingers are discussed, Aho sometimes gets lost in the mix. A closer look at his numbers shows that to be a mistake. If you throw out his rookie season, when he had 49 points in 82 games as a 19-year-old, Aho posted 158 goals and 194 assists for 352 points in 363 games, close to a point per game. This season is no different, as Aho's seven goals in his last four games have given him 21 markers and 23 apples in 42 games. He truly is an elite player.

Kirill Marchenko, LW, CLM

Selected in the second round (49th overall) in 2018, Marchenko is doing his best Cy Young impersonation. Through 26 games, Marchenko has 13 goals — six of which have been scored on the man-advantage — with zero assists. Marchenko is skating on the second line at even strength and on the top power-play unit for the Blue Jackets. He played the past four seasons in the KHL, enabling him to be more ready for the physical side of the game. But he adapted well to the smaller ice rinks in the NHL and has looked like he'll be a sniper on the wing for Columbus.

Claude Giroux, RW, OTT

After seeing his production drop in three consecutive seasons and his games played fall two years in a row, Giroux reversed each trend last season. Skating for Philly and then for Florida after the trade deadline, Giroux potted 21 goals and dished out 44 assists in 75 games. As a free agent, Giroux opted to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Senators last July and is showing that the previous season was not an aberration, as he has 17 goals and 27 assists in 48 games for Ottawa.

Story continues

Quinn Hughes, D, VAN

The Canucks are having a brutal season on the ice as well as off, evidenced recently in the treatment of Bruce Boudreau and the subsequent hiring of Rick Tocchet as coach. As bad as the team has played, a few bright lights remain. One of those shining stars again this season is Hughes, who may be having an even finer season than he did last year when he tallied 68 points in 76 games. With four goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games, Hughes is up to five markers and 40 apples in 45 games with a plus-nine rating; the latter mark is even more impressive given the Canucks' negative goal differential.

Quinn Hughes has been one of the few bright spots in both fantasy and reality for the Canucks. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ

Hamilton extended his point streak to four Friday, notching three goals and five assists during that span. If you look back to Dec. 6, Hamilton has posted seven goals, 23 assists and a plus-five rating in 23 games. Hamilton, signed to a seven-year, $63 million contract by the Devils in July of 2021, dealt with multiple injuries in his first season with New Jersey, ultimately missing 20 of New Jersey's 82 regular season games and scoring just 30 points. He's put that difficult campaign in the rearview window with his production this season.

Alexandar Georgiev G, COL

Georgiev is having a hot January. Saturday's win was his fourth straight victory, and he boasts a .929 save percentage through eight appearances this month. Each victory he notches adds to his career-best mark in that category, as he's now up to 20 wins on the season. Acquired this offseason from the Rangers for draft picks, Georgiev signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract with the Avalanche last July, which so far has looked like a steal of a deal for the Avs.

Jaroslav Halak, G, NYR

Halak is ensconced as the backup to Igor Shesterkin, but that doesn't mean he lacks value. After getting off to a brutal start for the Rangers, Halak has won his last five starts, though they've been spread across a six-week stretch. Halak is more of a plug-and-play option when needed in deeper leagues or a possible cheaper DFS option, but his better play lately at least makes him a consideration if you're desperate between the pipes.

Others include Jack Hughes, William Nylander, Brock Nelson, Alex Newhook, Sidney Crosby, Kirby Dach, Brady Tkachuk, Frank Vatrano, Brad Marchand, Zach Hyman, Nick Schmaltz, Carter Verhaeghe, Adam Fox, Moritz Seider, Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Vitek Vanecek, Dan Vladar, Ville Husso and Martin Jones.

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Travis Konecny, C, PHI

Konecny is still having a fine season, but his production recently has hit a bit of a lull. He hasn't lit the lamp since January 11, a span of eight games during which he's posted just three assists. Overall, Konecny has 24 goals and 25 assists in 44 games, evidencing just how good of a season he is having. The All-Star break comes at a good time for Konecny, who may benefit from the time off to rest and recharge his batteries.

Seth Jarvis LW, CAR

The future is extremely bright for Jarvis, though there's a possibility that he reaches his potential elsewhere, as his name has been whispered as possibly being part of a deal for Timo Meier. If that deal happens, Jarvis would get a bump in value, as he would immediately ascend to playing on the Sharks' top line at even strength and on the power play. For now, though, even though he's on the Canes' top line, he's seeing second-unit power-play time. In addition, after tallying 40 points in 68 games last season, Jarvis has just 24 in 49 contests this year, including nine In 19 games since December 17.

Joonas Korpisalo, G, CLM

The best way to describe Korpisalo's season has been "uneven." He's alternated wins and losses his last four starts, mixing one good, one so-so and two poor starts in that mix. Three times in seven appearances in January, Korpisalo allowed four or more goals, resulting in a 3-3-1 mark with a 3.64 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage. Overall, the 28-year-old is at 8-9-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 contests this season.

Others include Mathew Barzal, Anthony Cirelli, Adam Ruzicka, Josh Bailey, Torey Krug, Devon Toews and Jordan Binnington.