Fantasy Hockey Top 300 draft rankings

Who's No. 1: Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon? (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2021 NHL season is right around the corner, and we at Yahoo Fantasy have you covered with our fantasy hockey draft rankings!

Are you on Team MacKinnon or Team McDavid for the No. 1 overall draft pick? How early would you pick a goaltender? Which highly touted rookie should you take a flier on when you’re on the clock?

Scott Pianowski and the Yahoo Fantasy staff help you answer all those questions and more with their draft rankings, and if you haven’t already, join or create fantasy hockey league here and get in on the fun!

2020 Fantasy Hockey Rankings powered by FantasyPros