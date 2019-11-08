Fantasy Hockey schedule breakdown and streaming targets for the upcoming week

Finding volume plays and schedule advantages is essential in head-to-head and roto leagues. With that in mind, here are the schedule details for the week of November 11-17, along with specific targets who could tip the scales in close fantasy matchups.

4 games

Arizona Coyotes (@WSH, @STL, @MIN, CGY)

Ottawa Senators (@CAR, @NJD, PHI, @BUF)

Washington Capitals (ARI, @PHI, MTL, @BOS)

3 games

Anaheim Ducks (DET, SJS, @STL)

Boston Bruins (FLA, @TOR, WSH)

Buffalo Sabres (CAR, OTT, @CHI)

Calgary Flames (DAL, @ARI, @VGK)

Carolina Hurricanes (OTT, @BUF, @MIN)

Chicago Blackhawks (@VGK, @NSH, BUF)

Colorado Avalanche (@WPG, @EDM, @VAN)

Dallas Stars (@CGY, @VAN, @EDM)

Detroit Red Wings (@ANA, @LAK, @SJS)

Edmonton Oilers (@SJS, COL, DAL)

Florida Panthers (@BOS, WPG, NYR)

Los Angeles Kings (MIN, DET, VGK)

Minnesota Wild (@LAK, ARI, CAR)

Montreal Canadiens (CBJ, @WSH, NJD)

New Jersey Devils (OTT, PIT, @MTL)

New York Rangers (PIT, @TBL, @FLA)

Philadelphia Flyers (WSH, @OTT, NYI)

Pittsburgh Penguins (@NYR, @NJD, TOR)

San Jose Sharks (EDM, @ANA, DET)

St. Louis Blues (ARI, @CBJ, ANA)

Toronto Maple Leafs (@NYI, BOS, @PIT)

Vancouver Canucks (NSH, DAL, COL)

Vegas Golden Knights (CHI, @LAK, CGY)

Winnipeg Jets (COL, @FLA, @TBL)

2 games

Columbus Blue Jackets (@MTL, STL)

Nashville Predators (@VAN, CHI)

New York Islanders (TOR, @PHI)

Tampa Bay Lightning (NYR, WPG)

Schedule Analysis

With just a trio of clubs having 4-game weeks and a quartet of teams heading into 2-game stanzas, managers will need to find some squads with favorable matchups across three games.

-Among the trio of 4-game teams, the Capitals are the most attractive option simply due to their overall effectiveness. The Senators do not have a favorable schedule but could help in some categories that are unrelated to scoring, such as blocked shots and hits. Still, some Senators players may crush your +/- next week. The Coyotes do not have great offensive potential, but they should contribute to plenty of categories, and they have a positive goal differential this season.

Ovi and his Capitals teammates have a potentially fruitful fantasy week ahead of them. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

-The Penguins could put their top snipers on full display, as they face a trio of teams who are in the bottom half of the league in goals-against average.

-The Red Wings are on the west coast all week, but they have a pair of matchups against teams (SJS, LAK) who have struggled with their goal differential.

-The Canucks are home all week but will be challenged by a trio of clubs who are defensively strong. Other than their top scorers, Vancouver forwards are to be avoided.

Volume Plays

Alex Goligoski, Arizona Coyotes (D, 41 percent rostered)

With nine assists, 31 shots, 23 hits, and 24 blocks, Goligoski has quietly become one of the best multi-category assets at the defenseman position. With four games next week, he should contribute in a variety of areas while also hopefully boosting his impressive +7 rating.

Carl Soderberg, Arizona Coyotes (C, 4 percent)

One of Arizona’s key offseason acquisitions, Soderberg is off to a fine start with his new team. The center has collected nine points while also ranking third on the club in face-offs won and collecting 23 hits. Although center is a deep position, Soderberg is a fine option next week in leagues with some position flexibility.

Conor Garland, Arizona Coyotes (LW/RW, 15%)

Garland is not a diverse performer, but he leads the Coyotes with seven goals and also ranks second on the team with 41 shots. He has averaged just 12:52 TOI thus far, but this offensively challenged club may find a few more minutes in the coming weeks for their leading sniper.

Jakub Vrana, Washington Capitals (LW, 55%)

Vrana is shockingly under-rostered for someone who is tied for 10th in the NHL with nine goals and has also collected five assists. Three of his points have come on the power play, and he also ranks behind only the great Alex Ovechkin among Capitals in shots on goal. Heading into a four-game week, Vrana has the potential to swing the goals category by potting at least a pair of snipes.

Radko Gudas, Washington Capitals (D, 35%)

The rugged Gudas has quickly become a major fantasy asset as a member of the Capitals, producing 45 hits and 28 blocked shots in 17 games. He has also picked up five assists and 24 shots while posting an impressive +/- of +9. Across four games, Gudas has the potential to swing multiple categories.

Lars Eller, Washington Capitals (C, 19%)

Eller is among the most underrated assets in leagues that count face-offs won, as he ranks 12th in the NHL with 154 draw victories. He has also posted a solid point total (11), with the point production being balanced between goals (5) and assists (6). And although he isn’t part of the first power-play unit, Eller has collected a pair of points with the man advantage.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ottawa Senators (C, 22%)

Pageau appears in this space for a second straight week, as his excellent season has continued in recent days. The center ranks 23rd in the NHL with 132 face-offs won, and he also owns an eye-popping +15 rating. He is tied for the team lead in goals (7) and sits fifth on the club with four assists. He also has his share of shots (37), hits (22) and blocks (17).

Mark Borowiecki, Ottawa Senators (D, 13%)

Borowiecki is similar to Gudas, as a defensive defenseman with healthy totals in hits (53) and blocked shots (28). He and Nikita Zaitsev (30 hits, 43 blocks — 4% rostered) are fine options for managers who need a defender with four games next week.

