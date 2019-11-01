Fantasy Hockey Pucks On Net schedule analysis: Fire up your Rangers this week

Finding volume plays and schedule advantages is essential in head-to-head and roto leagues. With that in mind, here are the schedule details for the week of November 4-10, along with specific targets who could tip the scales in close fantasy matchups.

4 games

Arizona Coyotes (@EDM, @CGY, CBJ, MIN)

Boston Bruins (PIT, @MTL, @DET, PHI)

Chicago Blackhawks (@SJS, VAN, @PIT, TOR)

Detroit Red Wings (NSH, @NYR, BOS, VGK)

Edmonton Oilers (ARI, STL, NJD, @ANA)

New Jersey Devils (@WPG, @CGY, @EDM, @VAN)

New York Rangers (OTT, DET, @CAR, FLA)

Ottawa Senators (@NYR, @NYI, LAK, CAR)

Philadelphia Flyers (CAR, MTL, @TOR, @BOS)

Toronto Maple Leafs (LAK, VGK, PHI, @CHI)

Vancouver Canucks (STL, @CHI, @WPG, NJD)

Vegas Golden Knights (@CBJ, @TOR, @WSH, @DET)

3 games

Calgary Flames (ARI, NJD, STL)

Carolina Hurricanes (@PHI, NYR, @OTT)

Colorado Avalanche (@DAL, NSH, CBJ)

Columbus Blue Jackets (VGK, @ARI, @COL)

Florida Panthers (WSH, @NYI, @NYR)

Los Angeles Kings (@TOR, @OTT, @MTL)

Minnesota Wild (@ANA, @SJS, @ARI)

Montreal Canadiens (BOS, @PHI, LAK)

Nashville Predators (@DET, @COL, @SJS)

New York Islanders (OTT, PIT, FLA)

Pittsburgh Penguins (@BOS, @NYI, CHI)

San Jose Sharks (CHI, MIN, NSH)

St. Louis Blues (@VAN, @EDM, @CGY)

Winnipeg Jets (NJD, VAN, DAL)

2 games

Anaheim Ducks (MIN, EDM)

Buffalo Sabres (TBL, @TBL)

Dallas Stars (COL, @WPG)

Tampa Bay Lightning (@BUF, BUF)

Washington Capitals (@FLA, VGK)

Schedule Analysis

With a dozen teams playing four games, fantasy managers will need to maximize their volume plays to keep up next week. This means that the five squads with just two contests are especially undesirable.

-Although the Golden Knights are on the road for the entirety of their four-game week, they could succeed at racking up goals by virtue of facing three clubs who are in the bottom 10 in goals-against average.

-The Rangers have arguably the most favorable schedule of the week, as their four games include three matchups with clubs who are among the worst in goals-against average and goal differential. The club is also at home for three contests.

The Bread Man and his colleagues have a positive outlook this coming week. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

-As a result of having just one game this week and being on a losing team, virtually every member of the Senators is on waivers. Ottawa players are unlikely to help your +/- but could contribute in other areas during a four-game week that includes some manageable matchups.

-The Canucks should provide some fine streaming options, as they have four games and do not face a team with a positive goal differential.

Volume Plays

Tanner Pearson (LW, Vancouver Canucks, 5 percent rostered)

Pearson has been a balanced fantasy producer, contributing a pair of goals, three assists, 37 shots, 15 hits, and nine blocks. Averaging 16:41 TOI per game, the winger should be a fantasy asset during a favorable four-game week.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (C, Ottawa Senators, 9 percent)

Pageau ranks among the most underrated fantasy assets. He is somehow sitting at +11 on the lowly Senators, while also ranking among the NHL leaders in face-offs won (103). The 26 year old has also contributed his share of shots (27), hits (13) and blocks (11).

Mark Borowiecki (D, Ottawa Senators, 5%)

During a four-game week, Borowiecki can swing the standings in the hits (44 so far in 2019) and blocks (20) categories. And while we are talking about defensive Ottawa defensemen, Nikita Zaitsev (28 hits, 33 blocks, 4% rostered) is another fine option.

Paul Stastny (C, Vegas Golden Knights, 42%)

Stastny is the most desirable Golden Knight who is less than 50% rostered. The veteran ranks no lower than third on the club in goals (five), face-offs won (107) and power play points (six).

Kaapo Kakko (RW, New York Rangers, 51%)

Let’s be honest – Kakko has been an awful fantasy asset thus far in his rookie season. But the youngster’s talent is undeniable, and an appealing four-game slate is a perfect reason to give him another chance.

Ryan Strome (C/RW, New York Rangers, 13%)

Strome has been quietly productive this year, tying for first on the Rangers in assists and placing second in points. He also sits second on the Blueshirts in face-offs won and has picked up a trio of points on the power play.

Zdeno Chara (D, Boston Bruins, 8%)

The Bruins, who have four games next week, lead the NHL in goal differential. Predictably, Chara’s is near the top of the league in +/- (+10). He has also posted four points and plenty of blocked shots (23).

Ilya Mikheyev (LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, 24%)

There is a lot to like about Mikheyev, who has already accumulated 10 points and 36 shots in his debut season. The youngster also owns the best +/- (+7) on the team. Toronto is looking for a spark, and they could give the 25 year old Russian additional opportunities during their upcoming four-game week.

Andreas Johnsson (LW/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs, 41%)

Johnsson is one of many Toronto forwards (along with Mikheyev, Alexander Kerfoot and Trevor Moore) who could be valuable assets during a four-game week. The winger has plenty of points (9), three of which have come on the power play. He continues to regularly see action alongside the club’s top scorers.

