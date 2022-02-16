Fantasy Hockey Goalies: Will Jacob Markstrom keep delivering?

Special to Yahoo Sports

Trending Up

Jacob Markstrom, Flames (20-10-5, .926 Sv%, 2.12 GAA)

Markstrom's eighth shutout of the season against Vegas means that if he was on a 65-game pace, he'd have 14 shutouts for the season, the most in the cap era since Martin Brodeur had 12 shutouts in 78 games (!) in 2006-07. It's the best shutout-to-win ratio by any goalie, and statistically speaking, it's the best season of Markstrom's career. The Flames bolstered their lineup by acquiring Tyler Toffoli, which means they're serious about a deep playoff run. The Pacific remains wide open and the Flames are clearly making a charge while the Oilers try to stop a sinking ship and the Knights are too busy swapping one expensive cap hit for another.

Markstrom's fantasy value just keeps climbing even when you think it can't get any higher, though I would still caution against the odd bad start even though his consistency has improved a lot this season; he was prone to this in his last season with the Canucks, allowing five goals or more in six games and allowing one goal or less in seven games.

Jeremy Swayman, Bruins (9-7-3, .923 Sv%, 2.15 GAA)

Swayman got his second straight start in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, putting Linus Ullmark on notice after a 6-0 loss to the Canes in his last start. Ullmark hasn't been completely awful, but his performance dipped considerably in January even though he earned eight wins in 11 games, finishing with a .899 Sv% and 2.84 GAA. What looks to be a 50/50 timeshare after Tuukka Rask's retirement seems to be leaning toward Swayman winning the No. 1 job, and he's rostered in just half of Yahoo leagues.

The question now is just how much Swayman's fantasy value can appreciate; based on naturalstattrick.com's 5v5 GSAA/60 (a measure of the goals saved above average per 60 minutes at 5-on-5), Swayman ranks just behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Darcy Kuemper, but given how the Bruins are at least a tier below the Panthers and Avs, it's unlikely Swayman's fantasy value will get to their level. However, once Patrice Bergeron returns from injury and Brad Marchand from suspension, the B's should again have a very competitive team, and assuming Swayman starts 70 percent of the remaining 35 games (24-25 starts), that's easily at least another 10-12 wins he can add to his season total.

Andrew Hammond, Canadiens (Career: 49-27-15, .923 Sv%, 2.31 GAA)

Cayden Primeau was demoted to the AHL, which is actually good for him because he gets a chance to get back on track and no longer has to play behind the league's worst team. It's about to get worse, too, since a few more veterans are expected to get moved. In steps the 34-year-old Hammond, acquired from the Wild and slated to see NHL action for the first time since the 2018 playoffs, as the latest cannon fodder.

But the Habs really don't have anything to lose, and perhaps the "Hamburgler" still has a little magic left in the tank. They've played better under Martin St. Louis, and in all likelihood, Hammond will barely move the needle, but he's worth keeping an eye on just in case he turns back the clock and goes on a terrific run again.

Anton Forsberg, Senators (Since Dec. 1: 8-4-1, .927 Sv%, 2.38 GAA)

Matt Murray and Forsberg were excellent going into Tuesday's game against the Blues; they had three wins in six games with a .946 Sv% and a 2.03 GAA since Feb. 1, and their 2.17 GA/GP was sixth-lowest in the league. Murray was, unfortunately, hurt late in the game, and his status uncertain. That opens the door for Forsberg to potentially be the No. 1 with Filip Gustavsson likely to get the callup should they need another goalie. Depending on the severity of Murray's injury, Forsberg has potentially good matchups against the Sabres on Thursday and the Habs in their final game of February.

Ville Husso, Blues (11-3-1, .939 Sv%, 1.85 GAA)

It was another easy win for Husso, who faced just 20 shots en route to a 5-2 win, his 11th of the season and tied with Jordan Binnington even though Binnington's started eight more games. Their next five-game stretch won't be particularly challenging, facing four teams likely headed to the lottery — Montreal, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Chicago — which means that if Husso can just simply maintain his current pace, he might really take over the No. 1 job.

Based purely on performance, Husso's certainly surpassed Binnington, but it feels like the Blues owe a certain amount of loyalty to their Stanley Cup-winning goaltender; no matter how well Husso plays, he's a moment's notice away from being the backup again. Husso is rostered in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues and that should rise immediately because the bet is Craig Berube makes the rational decision and goes with Husso — he did so briefly in January — the rest of the season.

Honorable Mention: Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks; Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche; Mike Smith, Oilers; Tristan Jarry, Penguins; Thatcher Demko, Canucks

Trending Down

Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, Islanders (Combined: 17-20-6, .918 Sv%, 2.55 GAA)

The Isles went 1-3-0 on their road trip across Western Canada with Sorokin starting all four games after Varlamov was placed in COVID protocol, though Varlamov should be available once the Isles return home. They might be worth rostering if only due to playing time, but that's about it because they're not delivering wins or any of the peripheral stats. What should have been a Jennings-caliber rotation for a dark horse playoff team has become just an above-average tandem, and neither Varlamov nor Sorokin have really handled the No. 1 job, either, with both goalies facing bouts of inconsistency at separate times.

To be fair, the Isles' defending has been poor because they have little depth, Ryan Pulock is still getting up to speed and their issues on offense are well known. Varlamov and Sorokin continue to be matchup dependent, and even in favored matchups, there's always a chance goal support fails them. A second-half turnaround seems less likely to happen with each passing game.

Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek, Maple Leafs (February combined: 3-2-0, .899 Sv%, 2.79 GAA)

Campbell and Mrazek have a combined .899 Sv% in February, and if not for Mitch Marner's goal support, would have had a lot more trouble putting together wins. The Leafs' defensive depth needs to be addressed, but the bigger problem is what happens when both of their injury-prone goalies start to struggle. They were signed to share the workload but it hasn't been shared equally because Mrazek missed a huge chunk of time, forcing the Leafs to start Campbell more than they would've liked. Now, Campbell is struggling a little and Mrazek seems to be always one bad butterfly away from injuring his troublesome groin.

The Leafs are a very good team and the wins will come more easily for their goalies, and it's already shaping up to be a 50/50 timeshare until one really gets going. Both goalies remain worth rostering in most standard leagues, but just note that the peripheral stats might not be very good.

Robin Lehner, Golden Knights (19-13-1, .907 Sv%, 2.86 GAA)

After placing captain Mark Stone on LTIR and conveniently making room for Jack Eichel, there are rumblings that Lehner's injury — he's out for Wednesday's showdown against the Avs — could also land him on LTIR, perhaps paving the way for Marc-Andre Fleury's return. Lehner has struggled in his first season as starter and the Knights are always looking for the big home-run swing that will finally land them a title. Their first task is to shore up the goaltending, and if Lehner's injury is deemed to be significant, then fantasy managers who have Lehner rostered should be quick to scoop up Fleury if he's still available. The trade may never happen, but it may be better to be safe than sorry. Don't underestimate Laurent Brossoit, either, who has been a capable backup this season.

Dishonorable Mention: Linus Ullmark, Bruins; Antti Raanta, Hurricanes; Braden Holtby, Stars; Alex Nedeljkovic, Red Wings; Cayden Primeau, Canadiens; Juuse Saros, Predators; Carter Hart, Flyers; Jordan Binnington, Blues; Brian Elliott, Lightning