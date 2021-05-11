Breaking News:

Medina Spirit will run Preakness Stakes following Kentucky Derby controversy

Fantasy Hockey: Early look at top-12 rankings for 2021-22

·7 min read
By Jason Chen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With the 2020-21 NHL regular season coming to an end, Yahoo Fantasy takes a look at what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy hockey drafts could look like, courtesy of RotoWire's Jason Chen.

There's not much debate at the top of the list. Where it gets dicey is after the first four or five picks, where league settings will affect player rankings. There are categories and position scarcity to consider, and throw in an expansion draft and a flurry of offseason moves, the list can be very fluid.

But if there's anything we learned this season, it's that the league is flush with scoring talent, there are potentially huge opportunity costs to drafting defensemen early, and goalies are voodoo.

Still, it's never a bad idea to plan ahead, so here's a very early look at next season's top 12:

1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

If it hasn't been made abundantly clear, McDavid is the best player in the league. Entering Monday, McDavid's 68 assists alone would rank third in overall scoring. This was like back in the day when fantasy leagues permitted managers to only draft Wayne Gretzky's assist or goal totals. I've run out of words to describe how utterly insane McDavid's offensive production has been this season, and regardless of what you think of his two-way play, his scoring has been so otherworldly anything other than unanimous wins for the Hart and Lindsay trophies would be grounds for an inquiry.

Long story short, he's the consensus No. 1 pick, and it's not like the Pacific Division is going to be that much tougher than the one-off North Division.

2. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

Since entering the league, Matthews has scored 198 goals, the second-highest total during that span. Only Alex Ovechkin has scored more with 205 goals, but Matthews' career is really, only just beginning while Ovechkin will be 36 when the 2021-22 season starts.

Matthews has also done it with frighteningly good efficiency; he's just one of 20 players to record more than 1,000 shots during that span and his 16.2 S% is the best among them, a clear sign of an elite finisher.

3. Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers

There should be some debate about who to take third, but you can't go wrong with Draisaitl for two reasons: first, he's legitimately good, ranking second in the league with 1.49 P/GP and he won the Hart, Lindsay, and Art Ross Trophies last season; and second, he gets to share the ice with McDavid and play a lot of minutes because the Oilers' forward depth is so weak.

4. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

You could make a strong argument for MacKinnon at No. 3. He's the best player on arguably the league's best team, but Draisaitl should get the edge because the Avs play in a much tougher Central Division and MacKinnon doesn't get to play as many minutes. The Avs' offense flows through MacKinnon, but they have such a balanced lineup they don't need him to do everything.

Colorado Avalanche&#39;s Nathan MacKinnon
It's hard to go wrong with drafting Nathan MacKinnon once the top-two picks are off the board. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

5. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs

Look at the list of top-10 scorers in the league and you'll notice there are three pairs of teammates. There are four if you pair Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, but he ranks 16th. It's rare to see any one player carry a team by himself nowadays, though that's not a shot at Marner, who's an elite player in his own right. Playing with Matthews obviously helps, but the last three seasons, Marner trails only McDavid in primary assists with 118 in 195 games, according to evolving-hockey.com.

6. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche

The sixth slot is where a lot of debate will begin but, as you may have noticed, the top-six slots are taken by the top-three duos in the league. It's a product of coaches keeping pairs together and rotating a third wheel until they figure out the right combo. Rantanen gets the edge because his line with MacKinnon and Landeskog is tried, tested, and true. According to Natural Stat Trick, Rantanen ranks third in xGF/60 in all situations (min. 500 TOI), behind only MacKinnon and Landeskog. When healthy, Rantanen has 40-goal potential, which already puts him in the top 2 percent of the league.

7. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers

It's just hard to argue against Panarin's track record. Not many wingers can carry an offense on their own, but the last four seasons are enough proof. He's scored 322 points during that span, and he's hardly had much help, outscoring the second-highest scorer on his Blue Jackets and Rangers teams by an average of 17 points. Despite the front office turmoil, the Rangers are still an up-and-coming team loaded with talent, and presumably scoring goals will be easier once Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere develop into stars.

8. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins

Marchand developed from a complimentary two-way winger to an elite scorer, and it's pretty remarkable he did so later in his career; his age — he turned 33 on Tuesday — is really just a number and not a sign of potential decline. Putting aside all biases against his antics, since becoming a point-per-game player in the 2016-17 season, Marchand trails only McDavid and Draisaitl in points scored and is one ahead of Patrick Kane even though he's played 21 fewer games. Marchand's been carrying the Perfection Line as Patrice Bergeron's offense declines and David Pastrnak tries to be more consistent from game to game.

9. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

Kane is another player whose offensive production still puts him in the elite tier despite his age (32). He's played a ton of minutes for the young Blackhawks and likely will continue to do so, and the future should be even brighter as Alex DeBrincat, Pius Suter and the new wave of talent continues to improve.

10. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

Depending on your league settings, Barkov could rank much higher because he's by far the best in the dot among centers on this list. It certainly feels like the Panthers outperformed this season, but Barkov's play has been excellent by almost every metric, and among forwards with 500 TOI in all situations, he ranks ninth in xGF/60 and 17th in CF/60, according to Natural Stat Trick, and that's without Jonathan Huberdeau on his line for much of the season.

11. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

Vasilevskiy is the only non-forward to make this list because he's heads and shoulders above everyone else in a position fraught with risk. The Atlantic Division should be tight at the top but the bottom three teams — Buffalo, Detroit, and Ottawa — are expected to be bad to mediocre, and that gives Vasilevskiy a lot of easy matchups. Goalies are difficult to predict from season to season, but he's been the shining example of consistency and should be the first goalie off the board.

12. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

We really won't know what we'll get from Kucherov until the playoffs begin because he sat out the entire season due to injury. But we still have to respect the former scoring champ and MVP, and he'll still be very much in his prime next season at 28. Kucherov may have claimed this spot out of reputation alone, but it's potentially a great value pick if managers can draft him late in the first round or top of the second round.

Honorable Mentions: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins; Sebastian Aho, C, Hurricanes; Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers; David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins; Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights; Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Canada to play 2 more home World Cup qualifiers in U.S.

    As Canada continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national soccer team will play two more of its home World Cup qualifying matches south of the border in June. Canada will face Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on June 5, and will take on Suriname in suburban Chicago on June 8, Canada Soccer confirmed Monday. The games are Canada's last two of four matches in CONCACAF Group B. A March 26 Canadian home match against Bermuda was held in Orlando, Fla., which Canada won 5-1.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Two Team Penske crew chiefs to miss Dover race

    Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each will be without their crew chief in Sunday's Cup race.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.