Fantasy grudges and breakout rookies
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza is joined by Dr. Roto, who helps to react to the news of the Giants and Colts getting healthy and, later, goes through some fantasy grudges and potential breakout rookies, including a couple of very deep sleepers.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts