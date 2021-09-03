Fantasy grudges and breakout rookies

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza is joined by Dr. Roto, who helps to react to the news of the Giants and Colts getting healthy and, later, goes through some fantasy grudges and potential breakout rookies, including a couple of very deep sleepers.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts