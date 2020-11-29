Fantasy Freebies Week 12 - Nelson Agholor
The Raiders WR has two scores vs. NFC South opponents this season. Could that change vs. one of the worst defenses in the NFL?
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
The Broncos were desperate enough for a quarterback that they asked the NFL to allow assistant coaches to play today against the Saints. But the league said no. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos asked if they could have one of their offensive quality control coaches, Justin Rascati or Rob [more]
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]
Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.
Cam Newton kept a Sunday tradition alive in Week 12 but rolling up to Gillette Stadium in a one-of-a-kind outfit.
Matt Nagy confirmed Mitchell Trubisky will start vs. Packers on Sunday night, and naturally Twitter had a lot to say.
If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.
The Ravens COVID-19 problems continue to pile up ahead of their game with the Steelers.
The Kings and Jazz also are reportedly interested.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down who made the best and worst signings and moves during NBA free agency.
There are just two weeks left in the Big Ten football regular season and the misery index is here for Michigan fans (and to congratulate MSU).