Fantasy free agency winners: why Justin Fields and Dak Prescott are set up for success in 2023

With the bulk of the 2023 NFL free agency season in the rear view mirror, Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's very own Scott Pianowski to chat about who they feel were the big winners coming out of this season of player movement.

They kick off the podcast, however chatting about all sides of the recent trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, which sent WR Brandin Cooks to Dallas. The guys discuss how this shores up the Cowboys offense & why the recent spate of Houston Texans additions (TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singetary, extending OT Laremy Tunsil) makes them an interesting team to keep an eye on in 2023.

Then, after talking about the Carolina Panthers adding WR Adam Thielen and the Chicago Bears signing RB D'Onta Foreman, Matt & Scott break down their big winners in this month's free agency period, including Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Rashaad Penny and more.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is one of the big winners of free agency, after his team traded out of the first pick in April's draft, receiving a bevy of assets including Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

4:45 Dallas Cowboys trade for Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks; Texans follow up with Tunsil, Schultz, Singletary signings

22:20 Panthers sign former Vikings WR Adam Thielen

27:10 Chicago Bears sign RB D'Onta Foreman

33:50 Free Agency Winners: Rashaad Penny, Justin Fields, Dak Prescott, Mike Gesicki, Rhamondre Stevenson & more

