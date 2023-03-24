Fantasy free agency losers & ranking this season's RB moves

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Earlier in the week, we did free agency winners; today Matt Harmon is joined by Upper Hand Fantasy's Faraz Siddiqi to look at the other side of the coin: the big losers in the 2023 free agency period.

Before diving into that, the guys take a look at some recent news and notes from the wire including the Cleveland Browns trading for former Jets WR Elijah Moore and those very same New York Jets signing Mecole Hardman. They also chat about possible DeAndre Hopkins trade locations and Ezekiel Elliott's reported preferred landing spots.

For the bulk of the podcast, they talk about who they believe were the big on-field losers in free agency, including the Tampa Bay and Denver WR corps, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers & more.

Wrapping up the show, Matt ranks the entire offseason's RB carousel and talks about the backs whose positions have improved, stayed the same or worsened a little bit as a result of free agency.

2:50 Browns trade for Elijah Moore; Jets add Mecole Hardman

9:40 Ezekiel Elliott's preferred destinations

14:05 Who should trade for DeAndre Hopkins?

18:00 2023's biggest free agency losers

43:05 Re-assessing the RB landscape

