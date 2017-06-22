Fantasy Freak Show Podcast: Eric Decker escapes from New York

Eric Decker landed with the Tennessee Titans, which means one of the NFL’s elite red-zone weapons is now paired with one of the league’s best young quarterbacks. If you weren’t already on the Marcus Mariota bandwagon, you might have trouble finding a seat.

On this week’s Fantasy Freak Show podcast, Dalton Del Don and I discuss the fantasy implications of the Decker signing. We also talk Jeremy Maclin’s value in Baltimore, Andrew Luck’s shoulder issues, and a possible backfield committee in Seattle. Thomas Rawls buzz is growing, even though Eddie Lacy is shrinking. We give a special nod to our guy Brandon Funston, too.

