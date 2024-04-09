‘The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special’ To Stream Exclusively On NFL+ Following First Round Of NFL Draft

The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special, from the hosts of the widely acclaimed podcast The Fantasy Footballers, will stream exclusively on NFL+ immediately following the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25th, and will provide instant fantasy analysis and reaction.

Hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special marks NFL Media’s first live fantasy draft reaction show. Once the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit concludes, the podcast offers top-notch fantasy insight on a draft highlighted by elite talent at the skill positions.

More from Deadline

The podcast amassed 70 million downloads in 2023. The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special exclusively on NFL+ marks a continuation of the partnership between the NFL and The Fantasy Footballers, which includes the popular podcast The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Podcast available on the NFL Podcast Network through iHeartMedia.

During their history, The Fantasy Footballers have won numerous industry awards, including nine wins from PodcastAwards.com and the iHeartMedia “Best Sports Podcast” award in 2019. To follow The Fantasy Footballers across social media, visit:

NFL+ is the League’s direct-to-consumer subscription service offering access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live out-of-market preseason games, live local and national audio for every game, a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, original content, NFL Films’ archives, and much more. NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores.

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Verizon kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 27 at noon ET from Detroit with coverage on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, NFL+ and the NFL Channel.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.