High/low on WR ADP, Josh Jacobs debate & Raiders preview
On this very fun episode, Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, and the guys go over WRs where their own rankings differ drastically from ADP and discuss why they are going against the grain. Later, they preview the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and Andy gives a passionate defense of RB Josh Jacobs.
04:20 Keenan Allen
08:45 Mike Williams
11:40 Amari Cooper
12:45 Courtland Sutton / (Jerry Jeudy)
18:45 Allen Lazard
26:00 Juju Smith-Schuster
30:45 Jaylen Waddle
34:20 Gabe Davis
40:50 Good WRs with bad QBs
44:40 RAIDERS PREVIEW
45:00 Josh McDaniels’ offense
46:50 Davante Adams
50:00 Hunter Renfrow
52:40 Josh Jacobs
