High/low on WR ADP, Josh Jacobs debate & Raiders preview

On this very fun episode, Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, and the guys go over WRs where their own rankings differ drastically from ADP and discuss why they are going against the grain. Later, they preview the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and Andy gives a passionate defense of RB Josh Jacobs.

04:20 Keenan Allen

08:45 Mike Williams

11:40 Amari Cooper

12:45 Courtland Sutton / (Jerry Jeudy)

18:45 Allen Lazard

26:00 Juju Smith-Schuster

30:45 Jaylen Waddle

34:20 Gabe Davis

40:50 Good WRs with bad QBs

44:40 RAIDERS PREVIEW

45:00 Josh McDaniels’ offense

46:50 Davante Adams

50:00 Hunter Renfrow

52:40 Josh Jacobs

