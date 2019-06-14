Fantasy Football WR Draft Rankings: How far will Antonio Brown fall?

Do you trust Antonio Brown in fantasy now that he's a Raider? (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

After a much-publicized fracture with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown is now a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: AB is still a transcendent talent. The question is, will his trade to Oakland translate positively to fantasy? How far away will he be drafted from the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham, Jr.?

