Fantasy Football: Will Allen Robinson bounce back in 2022?

Allen Robinson was undoubtedly one of the biggest fantasy football disappointments of 2021.

Actually, let me remedy that statement. He was arguably THE fantasy football disappointment of 2021.

Consider the fact that Robinson was drafted, on average, in the middle of the third round, only to finish as the 86th-highest scoring wide receiver in fantasy leagues.

EIGHTY-SIXTH. Guys like Jauan Jennings (who?!), Henry Ruggs (who played all of seven games) and Freddie freaking Swain outscored Robinson.

Sometimes, the nightmare scenarios we all talk about in fantasy circles come true. Short of a season-ending injury, Robinson's 2021 season fits the bill of a nightmare for all fantasy managers who drafted him as their WR2, maybe even their WR1.

And the worst part of all of this? Robinson's horrible year wasn't even entirely his fault.

Whether it was quarterback issues or offensive environment or Robinson's role — he was only targeted 5.5 times a game — it's hard to put all the blame on Robinson himself. He had just turned 28-years-old a month before the season, and we had seen Robinson's talent outplay bad situations before.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers invested in Robinson's services last season, the Bears of 2021 was one situation even A-Rob couldn't outplay.

Robinson is a free agent this year. What's his outlook for 2022?

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss his potential future in the video above.

I think we can all agree we want Robinson on a good team with a good quarterback. Sometimes things don't work out that way. But maybe a better a better offensive environment — say, working across from Mike Evans on the Bucs after Chris Godwin leaves in free agency (if he does) — could do the trick?

Or maybe a return to the team that drafted Robinson is the key to returning him to glory.

