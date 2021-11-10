DeSean Jackson leads fantasy wild cards who could win you Week 10

Week 9 was not for the faint of heart, and really tested our love for this game within a game. Players who should have scored didn’t and some unlikely producers helped elevate teams up the fantasy leaderboards.

As we enter double-digit-week territory, scoring points is even more imperative as we inch towards the postseason.

Here are some players with boom-or-bust potential in Week 10 and remember, they could come up huge for you this week — or they could fall flat. Enter this week’s wild cards.

DeSean Jackson, WR - Raiders

The 34-year old should be the poster boy for this column, as his career has been riddled with plenty of both boom and bust campaigns. Jackson is now onto his fifth NFL franchise, as a member of the Raiders. Las Vegas gains the deep-threat speedster they lost in Henry Ruggs, which aligns well with Derek’s Carr pension to chuck the long ball.

Carr’s 46 pass attempts of 20 yards or more leads all NFL QBs this season and he’s tied with Dak Prescott for seventh in PFF passing grade for the deep ball (92.6). Kansas City’s porous secondary is the perfect defense to test out his new wideout, so we could see a big play or two from this duo in Week 10.

DeSean Jackson's coming-out party with the Raiders could be a big one. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Mack Hollins, WR - Dolphins

Don’t look now, but Hollins has seen 17 targets in the last five games, including six last week against Houston. With Will Fuller still out and DeVante Parker on IR, the 28-year-old has become the Dolphins’ most trusted outside receiver not named Jaylen Waddle.

Hollins has found the end zone two times in the last three contests and has the potential to add to your rosters this week regardless of whether Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett is under center. On tap are the Ravens in Miami, who are allowing 27.7 half-PPR points per game to opposing WRs so far in 2021.

Josiah Deguara, TE - Packers

Story continues

After Robert Tonyan was sidelined during Week 8’s contest, Deguara stepped in and caught both of his targets from Aaron Rodgers for 20 yards, and he should serve as the team’s primary pass-catching TE moving forward. We’ll throw last week out because it was a disaster for the Packers before they even hit the field.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 10 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Rodgers is eligible to return to his team in Week 10 if he clears COVID-19 testing by Saturday. With the reigning NFL MVP in the fold, we could see a sneaky game from Degaura against a Seattle defense that’s surrendering 10.8 half-PPR points per tilt to opposing TEs this season.

Zach Pascal, WR - Colts

With T.Y. Hilton on the shelf due to a concussion, Pascal actually led the team in targets with seven in Week 9. The fourth-year WR has actually been thrown to at least six times in the past three games but hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2.

Hilton has yet to clear concussion protocol and Indy has a juicy matchup against the Jaguars this week, whose pass defense is among the league’s worst. Pascal has some decent potential against the 24th-ranked defense in fantasy points allowed to WRs this week, especially in any type of points-per-reception format.

Jack Doyle, TE - Colts

This one is not for everyone, but there are definitely some desperate folks out there in the fantasy streets, especially when it comes to the TE position. The Colts tend to use a TE-by-committee approach which is brutal for fake football, but Doyle has managed to cross the pylon in each of the last two games which puts him back on the fantasy radar, at least for one week.

There’s always the possibility of a TD vulture by fellow TE Mo Alie-Cox, but the Jaguars have been fairly generous to the position this season, allowing 61 yards per game and four total TDs, so there could be room for both this week, especially if they are down Hilton again.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast