Fantasy Football Wide receiver Shuffle Up: All my Robby Anderson regret

Every position in fantasy football is important, but some are more important than others. Running backs have always been the bacon of fantasy football, but the wideouts are another coveted meat.

Salami, anyone?

Every Shuffle Up is done from scratch. I think it’s counterproductive to justify an old, dated list. What’s below is how I would view the position if I entered a new, start-from-scratch league today. These are not Week 6 ranks, these are “rest of the way” ranks.

A few caveats upfront. The salaries are unscientific in nature, merely used as a way to compare players within their position. I do not compare salaries outside of position — the salary of a receiver is only meant to be considered within his positional class. I am generally far less expectant with injury-returning players, so don’t be surprised when I like them less than you do.

In this particular shuffle, I ranked receivers currently hurt at the bottom, with provisional salaries. Those I will not debate; injured players have highly contextual currency, league to league. If you are more injury optimistic than I am, good for you. Take that stance and go rule your league.

Players with the same salary are considered even. Assume a half-point PPR scoring system, and away we go.

The Big Tickets

$43 DeAndre Hopkins

$42 DK Metcalf

$38 Tyreek Hill

$38 Adam Thielen

$37 Allen Robinson

$36 Tyler Lockett

$36 Stefon Diggs

$34 Amari Cooper

I knew I wanted Russell Wilson exposure this year, and that obviously meant I’d have a lot of Metcalf and Lockett in my portfolio. But I was somewhat agnostic as to which Seattle wideout I drafted, and that looks like a mistake now — while Lockett remains an excellent player, Metcalf’s ceiling is the sky . . . Hill has the chicken-egg life in Kansas City, where no one seems to get insane volume, but every Reid/Mahomes target is plated in gold. The best trend for the Cheetah is that three of his touchdowns have come from the 10-yard line and in; he no longer has to score from distance . . . Diggs and Hopkins blew up the “receiver changing teams” narrative, in addition to one notable name in the second tier . . . Robinson keeps rolling along, no matter who the quarterback is. Just once in his career, I want to see him play with an MVP-level quarterback.

Every-Week Staples

$30 Calvin Ridley

$29 Kenny Golladay

$28 Mike Evans

$27 Cooper Kupp

$27 A.J. Brown

$25 Robby Anderson

$24 Tyler Boyd

$24 CeeDee Lamb

$23 DJ Moore

$23 Terry McLaurin

$22 Robert Woods

$21 Odell Beckham Jr.

$20 DeVante Parker

Like a juicy Spinal Tap riff, Robby Anderson definitely goes to 11. (Harry How/Getty Images) More

I always liked Anderson’s game with the Jets, but when he was shipped to Carolina, I worried that he’d be lost in the shuffle — there’s lots of skill talent there — and perhaps a poor fit for what Teddy Bridgewater does best. But I underestimated the Matt Rhule/Anderson connection — they were together at Temple University — and the resourcefulness of OC Joe Brady. I also didn’t realize that Bridgewater had more upside than I recognized, and Anderson had more route diversity in his bag of tricks. Anyone who does this racket — as an analyst or as a manager — is going to have plenty of misses; it comes with the territory. But I think this one irks me the most, because it was gettable and it was so affordable. And the payoff is a needle-mover . . . Moore would be ranked over Anderson on many other teams, but we have to respect the usage patterns now that they’re five weeks deep. Even after Moore broke his touchdown seal, we can’t ignore the fact that Anderson still crushed the market share . . . It’s a long-running debate, is a star receiver better with maximum opportunity (but mediocre teammates), or will he prosper best if it’s a sharing environment but the offense has more diversity and buoyancy? Every case is different, but I suspect Ridley’s best season would require a return from Julio Jones, especially with Matt Ryan struggling for three straight weeks . . . It’s a golden age for young receivers, as the pro and college games morph closer and closer together. Lamb is my preference in the 2020 class, and I suspect Andy Dalton will play better than most expect. A horrible surrounding cast held Dalton down at the end of his Cincinnati tenure, but he made four playoff trips there and posted a 70-61-2 rating. Dallas had a better backup situation than most teams.

