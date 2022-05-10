Fantasy Football: Which rookie wide receiver will have the biggest Year 1 impact?

While the 2022 NFL Draft came with the expectation that it would be boring — that it wouldn't have the flair that comes with true offensive superstars at rookie quarterback and running back — it ended up being anything but. A lot of that thanks should go to the wide receivers of the 2022 class, as the first round featured six pass-catchers being taken (along with a couple of monster WR-centric trades).

Drake London started things off in Round 1, selected by Atlanta with the eighth pick. The flood gates opened after that, as Garrett Wilson (Jets), Chris Olave (Saints), Jameson Williams (Lions), Jahan Dotson (Commanders) and Treylon Burks (Titans) were all drafted in the first.

Each of those rookies has a very specific, exciting skill set, but the question now is, which of them will have the biggest fantasy football impact in Year 1? Liz Loza asks wide receiver specialist, Matt Harmon, for his take in the video above.

The two names that stick out the most to Matt are Drake London and Chris Olave. Both rookies enter great situations in terms of workload. The Falcons have an obvious need at wide receiver with the Calvin Ridley suspension and Russell Gage now in Tampa. The Saints have been swinging and missing at the No. 2 spot behind Michael Thomas for what seems like years now. Both rookies also have the talent to succeed at the next level.

Is Drake London the rookie WR to draft in 2022? (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tiebreaker, however, lies with their respective quarterbacks. London will be catching passes from Marcus Mariota, while Olave will be expected to work with Jameis Winston.

