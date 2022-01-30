Fantasy Football: Where do we draft Gabriel Davis in 2022?

The Buffalo Bills ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime (in one of the greatest games of all time, no less) but it will be hard to forget what Gabriel Davis did in that game. Davis put together a ridiculous 10-target, 8-catch, 201-yard and 4-touchdown line, making play after play when the Bills needed it most.

And everyone will undoubtedly remember Davis' monstrous game heading into fantasy football draft season in 2022. So, with that said, what is Davis' draft outlook now that he showcased what his ceiling could look like?

Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon discuss just that in the video above.

Scott makes the point that, in addition being tied to Josh Allen, Davis doesn’t really have true competition in the Bills' wideout corps in regards to being the true WR2 of the offense after Stefon Diggs. Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders are both over 30 years old and neither moves the needle much in terms of production. Not to mention, Buffalo's passing game can fit Davis, Diggs, Dawson Knox, and the resurgent Devin Singletary. Scott expects Davis will be drafted proactively next year, but his draft standing will depend on how much you want him.

Gabriel Davis put together a performance for the ages in the Divisional Round. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Matt highlights that Sanders is a free agent and the Bills could actually end up cutting Beasley to create more cap space. More cap space means more money to shore up their defense even further to create another Super Bowl run in 2022.

Matt said Davis wasn’t ready to be a true WR2 before the season, but it looks like the young, electrifying wideout has put some things together. Now, if all those other things fall into place — Beasley and Sanders departing, Davis passing the film test — Davis could be a huge draft value or maybe even someone to actively target in the late-middle rounds.