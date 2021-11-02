Fantasy Football: Week 9 wide receiver rankings

If there was any lingering worry about A.J. Brown for the rest of the season, Week 8 should put them all to rest.

Brown took over in a huge come-from-behind win for the Titans, converting 10 of 11 targets (!!!) into 155 yards and a touchdown.

You can imagine Brown being relied upon even more going forward, with the Titans losing Derrick Henry and Julio Jones in and out of the injury column. More Brown = good news for his fantasy managers.

Check out where Brown lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 9:

