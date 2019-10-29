Fantasy football Week 9 waiver wire: Cash in on NFL trade deadline moves

Fans of all 32 teams should be monitoring the NFL trade deadline closely. Fantasy football owners? Same deal.

We've already seen several stars change clubs ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. That means depth charts are reshuffling and player stocks are rising (or falling) based on their change of scenery.

Trade deadline time always presents a unique opportunity for fantasy owners, not only with players on their current roster but also for previously unheralded free agents now thrust into the spotlight.

We'll examine the latter as well as the top streamers of the week in our fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 9.

QUARTERBACK

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (owned in 55 percent of Yahoo! leagues): Minshew has topped 20 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks, and the Houston Texans already were susceptible to the pass (13 passing touchdowns allowed in their last four games) before losing J.J. Watt. We're back on the Gardner train this week.

Other quarterbacks to target: Derek Carr (OAK), Sam Darnold (NYJ), Daniel Jones (NYG)

RUNNING BACK

Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins (34 percent owned): Walton hasn't put up more than 10 fantasy points in a game, and the Dolphins' offense is a trainwreck. But this pickup is about opportunity, and Walton has a big one after Miami shipped starter Kenyan Drake to Arizona. Walton should find more room to run against the New York Jets next week, but in any case, he's worth adding based on volume alone.

Other running backs to target: Jaylen Samuels (MIA), Raheem Mostert (SF), Tra Carson (DET)

WIDE RECEIVER

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions (10 percent owned): Patriots fans will recognize the eight-catch, 95-yard stat line Amendola put up last Sunday. That's two weeks of solid production in a row for the shifty slot receiver, who's seen 19 targets in that span. There are a lot of mouths to feed here, but Amendola is worth rostering for his enticingly high floor.

Other wide receivers to target: Chris Conley (JAX), DeVante Parker (MIA), Anthony Miller (CHI)

TIGHT END

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (19 percent owned): Looks like Ryan Tannehill found his preferred tight end. Smith has racked up 142 yards and a touchdown on nine catches since Tannehill took over two weeks ago, compared to four catches and 53 yards for Delanie Walker. Smith has solid long-term value at a weak position.

Other tight ends to target: Darren Fells (HOU), Chris Herndon (NYJ)

DEFENSE

New York Jets (13 percent owned): The Jets' defense isn't great. But guess what's worse? The Dolphins' offense! Opposing defenses have scored at least 10 fantasy points against Miami in every week this season. We're counting on New York to continue the streak.

Other defenses to target: Eagles (vs. CHI), Cowboys (at NYG)

