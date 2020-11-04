Fantasy Football Week 9 Trade Analyzer: Why it might be time to deal Tyreek Hill

Special to Yahoo Sports

With only a few weeks remaining to secure playoff spots, fantasy managers cannot be as conservative as real NFL general managers were this trade deadline. As usual, I try to read the tea leaves and suggest players to trade for or away within the space below. Hopefully one or more of these moves will help give your team the necessary boost to make a postseason appearance. Reminder, the Yahoo Fantasy default trade deadline for leagues is November 14.

Trade for … Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

I received some Twitter heat earlier this year when I had recommended trading away Chubb. Part of that reasoning was Chubb’s complete absence from the passing game (he saw just three targets over his first four games). However, Chubb was getting it done on the ground in this revamped Browns rushing attack, and with Chubb set to return to action in Week 10, now is actually a good time to try and trade for the Browns stud running back. The Browns have faced some tough matchups since Chubb went down, but the difference in rushing output for the team is stark. In the four games Chubb played, the Browns rushed for a whopping 818 yards (204.5 per game), with Chubb accounting for 41% of that yardage (despite leaving the fourth game early, which was also the team’s best rushing performance against the lowly Cowboys).

Since Chubb landed on injured reserve, the team has amassed just 382 rushing yards (95.5 per game), with Kareem Hunt accounting for 66% of those yards. The Browns were operating better with Chubb as the workhorse and Hunt as the change-of-pace back who excelled catching passes. It’d stand to reason that the team tries to get that formula back in Week 10 following their bye. The Browns get some favorable matchups leading to the fantasy playoffs (Texans, Jaguars), so acquiring Chubb now, as he heads into his bye and has already missed four weeks, might be wise. If he returns to the field and dominates, his fantasy price tag is only going to go up.

The market: Nick Chubb’s market is a little quiet right now, either players aren’t moving for him, or his managers are holding tight. But Chubb and Robert Woods were traded for DeAndre Hopkins in one league. Chubb was traded straight up for Travis Fulgham in another. Chubb and Daniel Jones were exchanged for Joe Burrow and Raheem Mostert in a different league.

Trade away … Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

OK, the usual caveat when I recommend trading away a very good/high-profile player: I don’t think he’s bad or going to bust. There are, however, some peripheral numbers around Hill that could point to a downtick in production, which means if you use his big name and current status as the WR4 overall (PPR scoring) as a trading chip, you could get a lot back in return. Hill currently ranks inside the top-10 in air yards share in the league, has a 19% target share on the Chiefs, and is tied for the lead in touchdowns among wide receivers with seven. He’s on pace for 108 targets, which would be the second-most of his career, but also a far cry from the 137 he saw in 2018 (his best fantasy/NFL season).

What is slightly concerning is the rate at which Hill has been scoring, as he’s found the end zone on a whopping 13% of his targets, trailing only Mike Evans, who has scored on 15% of his targets (though Evans’ total is boosted when he was the Buccaneers defacto goal-line back). The average percentage of touchdowns among the top 50 targeted players in the NFL this season is 5%. Now, Hill is the top wideout in one of the league’s best offenses with Patrick Mahomes under center, so regression isn’t likely to come hard and fast. But, Mahomes has more weapons now than in years past, with Mecole Hardman stepping up and Le’Veon Bell joining Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. This could mean Hill’s target share stays below 20%, and if his touchdowns dry up that could be concerning for Hill’s fantasy production. He’s seen six or fewer targets in six of his eight games to date. You don’t have to trade Hill, but if your roster could use multiple reinforcements, maybe see what Hill could get you in return.

