Fantasy Football: Week 9 running back rankings

There's has been some chatter in the fantasy community regarding Aaron Jones' usage the past few weeks. Specifically, the way he's disappeared for stretches of games while backup A.J. Dillon has come in for touches.

He's not only come in, but he's impressed on the ground. Yet, for all the talk about Dillon, Week 8 proved exactly who is the king in the Green Bay backfield.

While Dillon earned one more carry than Jones, Jones scored a touchdown and led the team in targets, catching seven balls for 51 yards. Dillon didn't have a single target on the day.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

For all we know, the Packers are cycling in Dillon to keep Jones fresh for later in the season and the playoffs. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about him — especially not in Week 9, when Jones will take on the Chiefs' sieve-like defense.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Check out Jones and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 9.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

