Fantasy Football: Week 9 rankings

Just like that, the Green Bay Packers are 7-1 having handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season. They did it without star receiver, Davante Adams. They did it without Allen Lazard, or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or Robert Tonyan (whom they lost to a season-ending injury during the game).

And while the entire Packers team deserves their flowers for getting to this point, it's hard to ignore how Aaron Rodgers has been producing. The veteran star and reigning MVP has the offense humming after what now seems like a fluky Week 1 loss to the Saints.

Rodgers has thrown 17 touchdowns to just three picks, and he's also rushed for two TDs this season.

Rodgers' fantasy managers should enjoy some more positive production when he'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs' rough defense in Week 9.

