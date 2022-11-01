Fantasy Football Week 9: Quarterback rankings

Let's be honest: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn't been able to escape or shed his meme-ability no matter what he does. Whether it's his eye-opening primetime performance splits or various other antics, Cousins hasn't been able to launch himself into that upper echelon of fantasy signal callers, even when you think he might finally do so.

But on Tuesday, NFL Trade Deadline day, the Vikings made a move to try and help him get there, at least for the rest of the 2022 season.

Minnesota kicked off what would end up being a surprisingly active day on the trade front by dealing for former Detroit Lions tight end, T.J. Hockenson.

I don't need to tell fantasy managers that Hockenson has been one of the few bright spots at the fantasy tight end position as part of a surprisingly potent Detroit offense. Hockenson is currently the fifth highest-scoring TE in fantasy, and he'll be moving from one strong offense to another.

T.J. Hockenson will be looking to put up the fantasy points as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Hockenson will be joining a Minnesota offense that already has All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson, reliable veteran Adam Thielen and explosive runner Dalvin Cook. All told, this group combines to form one of the more elite, experienced units in the NFL, and one that will certainly be tough to stop.

You can imagine how Cousins feels about all this.

The Vikings are 6-1 and sitting pretty at the top of the NFC North, but Cousins only ranks as just the 12th highest-scoring fantasy quarterback. Maybe the addition of another potent receiving weapon, however, will allow him to start creeping further into the top 10 at the position. After all, he's less than four points away from the ninth highest-scoring quarterback through eight weeks, Daniel Jones.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Cousins and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 9:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

