Fantasy Football Week 9: Players to start or sit

Start: DeeJay Dallas, John Brown

Dallas recorded the seventh-highest snap share among backs last week, scoring twice against a 49ers defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points to RBs this season. He should be looking at a solid workload once again Sunday with Seattle’s backfield still banged up, and it’s a nice situation with the Seahawks favorites in a game with this week’s highest total.

Brown has been a disappointment, but he ran the same number of routes as Stefon Diggs last week and should be closer to full health now. He gets a Seattle D that’s defended the run well this season yet has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers by a significant margin.

Start: Drew Lock, Hayden Hurst

Lock’s receivers are getting healthier, and he gets a game indoors against an Atlanta funnel defense that ranks No. 29 versus the pass and No. 8 against the run in DVOA and has been gashed for the most fantasy points by quarterbacks this season. Lock’s average intended air yards (9.9) are the highest in the NFL; he’s a sleeper QB in Week 9.

Hurst has surpassed 50 receiving yards in three straight games (a positively heroic feat by tight end standards this season), and he could see extra targets this week with Calvin Ridley battling a foot sprain in a matchup with sneaky high-scoring potential.

Start: Darnell Mooney, Titans D/ST

Mooney is seemingly open deep every game and finally connected with Nick Foles last week, and he could be looking at increased volume with Anthony Miller and Jimmy Graham banged up and Allen Robinson shadowed by Malcolm Butler. The Titans have ceded the most fantasy points to wide receivers over the last month, and Chicago should be playing catch up, so Mooney is a sleeper.

The Titans’ defense has underperformed this season, even releasing Vic Beasley this week (Jadeveon Clowney has gone 10 regular-season games without a sack), but they still enter this week with a big advantage at the line of scrimmage, and Nick Foles playing from behind on the road is a recipe for fantasy success.

Start: Marvin Hall, Kirk Cousins

Hall is a good athlete, showed up an improved player this season, and is looking at an extended opportunity with Kenny Golladay out (Hall had the 10th-most air yards last week after replacing Kenny G). He’s a sleeper this week against a beatable Minnesota defense (Marvin Jones should also see increased targets, but he’s looked a step slow all season and ranks #96 in yards per route run). Of course, all bets are off if Chase Daniel has to start instead of Matthew Stafford.

The Vikings are favorites in a matchup with one of this week’s highest totals, and Cousins has gotten a whopping 9.7 YPA with eight TD strikes over three games at home this season. One week after Dalvin Cook scored all the touchdowns, expect Cousins to make Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson happy, making him a top-12 fantasy QB.

Start: Marquise Brown, Philip Rivers

I’m buying the “squeaky wheel gets the grease” narrative with Brown, who recently complained about his usage and should benefit from Baltimore likely having to throw more than usual against a top-five run defense in DVOA. Brown has no doubt been a disappointment, but he ranks 10th in air yards this season, and Sunday is a good time to start cashing them in.

The Ravens have a strong defense, but them being so tough against the run (#1 in DVOA) should result in Rivers having to throw more than usual (Baltimore has allowed more fantasy points per game to QBs this year than teams like the Lions and Bengals), and he’s gotten a whopping 8.9 YPA at home this season. With Marlon Humphrey also out, Rivers is a sleeper this week (if someone who’s thrown six TDs over the last two games can qualify as such).

